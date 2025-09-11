Liberia: School Ruins in Bong - Gbarn-La Children Abandoned As Liberia's Education Promises Crumble

- The once-vibrant Gbarn-la Public School in Bong County's District 5, now lies in ruins. Its collapse has left more than 500 children without access to formal education, exposing what residents call a glaring neglect by the Liberian government and their elected representatives.

The school, the only public institution in Gbarn-la Town, was initially constructed by residents years ago before being turned over to the national government. For many families, it was the beacon of hope that education could lift their children out of poverty. That hope dimmed last academic year when the structure crumbled, halting classes midstream and preventing students from completing their studies.

Parents said they had long feared for their children's safety as cracks appeared on the walls. Many pulled their children out before the eventual collapse. Yet despite repeated petitions for teaching materials, volunteer teachers employment, and building repairs, residents said their cries went unanswered. "We begged for help, but no one listened," said one parent, who recalled watching the school's roof buckle during heavy rains. "Now our children sit at home with no future in sight."

Gbarn-la Town, a community of more than 5,000 residents, remains without a functioning public school. The absence threatens to rob hundreds of children of their right to education, raising questions about the government's commitment to rural communities.

Residents have directed their anger at both national authorities and their local lawmakers, accusing them of abandoning campaign promises. In particular, Representative Eugene Kollie and Senators Prince Moye and Johnny Kpehe have come under fire for failing to deliver on pledges to renovate the school.

"These people persuaded us to vote for them, and since then, they haven't returned to the town or addressed our concerns," said one community elder. "Our school has long shown signs of deterioration. We asked for support, but nothing was done."

Education advocates warn that the situation in Gbarn-la reflects a broader crisis in Liberia's rural education system, where poorly funded schools, untrained teachers, and crumbling infrastructure hinder the nation's progress.