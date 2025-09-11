Liberia: Kojo Defends Lone Star After Blowing Two-Goal Lead in World Cup Qualifier

- Interim head coach Thomas Kojo defended his team's performance after Liberia surrendered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw with Malawi in Monday's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The result in Lilongwe left Liberia's qualification hopes hanging by a thread, missing a chance to climb the Group H standings.

Ayouba Kosiah gave the Lone Star an early lead in the third minute with an acrobatic strike and doubled the advantage in the 61st, raising hopes of a famous away win. But the Flames roared back at Bingu National Stadium, as Frank Mhango pulled one back in the 72nd minute before Chawanangwa Kaonga struck the equalizer eight minutes later.

Kojo, speaking at the post-match press conference, insisted his team had met its objective.

"The game was difficult, but at the end of the day, I think we achieved what we came for," he said.

His remarks sparked sharp backlash from fans and pundits.

"No matter what, we still need a very good foreign coach for our senior national team," supporter Jah Sherman wrote online. "This was a technical flop in a game that should have been a must-win."

Another fan, Zaruw Kollie, added: "They threw away a two-goal lead and settled for a draw. He must be joking."

Despite the criticism, Kosiah's brace highlighted Liberia's attacking promise. His first goal came from a Sesay Sheikh flicked header that left him unmarked to nod past Flames goalkeeper William Thole. He struck again just after halftime, pouncing on a defensive scramble to make it 2-0.

Malawi, however, had dominated much of the first half, creating chances through Charles Petro, Lloyd Aaron, and Wisdom Mpinganjira, only to be denied by poor finishing and goalkeeper Yeanaye Junior. Their persistence paid off late when Mhango's header and Kaonga's close-range strike rescued a point.

After eight matches, Tunisia tops Group H with 22 points. Namibia follows with 12, Liberia sits third with 11, while Malawi and Equatorial Guinea have 10 each. Sao Tome is bottom with no points.

Liberia now faces an uphill battle to stay in contention, and whether Kojo can rally his squad -- and quiet his critics -- remains uncertain.