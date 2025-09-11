Nigeria: UK Lifts Travel Restrictions of Citizens to Kaduna

The United Kingdom has lifted its travel restrictions on Kaduna State, upgrading it from the "Red" to the "Amber" category in its foreign travel advisory, a move that signals renewed international confidence in the state's security situation.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during the signing of the Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) between the Kaduna State Government and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The UK had placed Kaduna on its "Red" list in 2022 following rising insecurity, including banditry and insurgent attacks that forced school closures and displaced thousands of residents.

Under the new "Amber" category, British nationals can now travel to Kaduna with fewer restrictions, although with caution still advised in some rural areas.

The KaMAF agreement, signed by Governor Uba Sani and the UK's Development Director for Nigeria, Cynthia Rowe, aims to strengthen cooperation in governance, education, health, agriculture, and institutional reforms.

Governor Sani described the reclassification as "a major vote of confidence in Kaduna's resilience and reform agenda," highlighting progress in restoring stability and driving inclusive growth.

"Through partnerships like this, we have reduced maternal and child mortality, improved access to primary healthcare, and upgraded hundreds of classrooms across the state," he said.

"More than 10 per cent of our 2025 budget is already committed to boosting crop and livestock productivity. The UK's decision only strengthens our resolve to deliver inclusive growth."

He also pointed to ongoing initiatives such as the Local Government Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability programme, Issue-Based Projects, and Community Development Charters, which were designed to deepen citizen participation and institutionalise accountability.

The lifting of travel restrictions, Sani added, was expected to boost investor confidence and attract more international development projects to Kaduna, which he described as the "gateway to Northern Nigeria."

Speaking at the event, Rowe commended Kaduna's progress on security and reforms, explaining that the UK's decision was based on the strides achieved over the past two years.

"Kaduna had been on the 'Red' list since 2022 because of security concerns. We are pleased to note the significant progress made, especially in rural areas, and the state's renewed commitment to protecting lives and property," Rowe said.

"This reclassification to the 'Amber' category reflects that progress. It also sends a strong signal to investors and development partners that Kaduna is open for business."

She stressed that the UK's support through KaMAF goes beyond signing agreements, "It is about concrete action -- supporting Kaduna's growth, strengthening its institutions, and ensuring no one is left behind in the development process."