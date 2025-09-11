Nigeria: Pastor Jerry Eze Is Nigeria's Highest-Paid Youtuber for Second Year - Report

His subscribers have grown from 2.12 million in 2024 to 2.87 million, while total views have surpassed 643 million.

The founder and Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, Jerry "Pastor Jerry Eze" Eze, has retained the title of Nigeria's highest-earning YouTuber for the second consecutive year.

In August 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Eze's YouTube channel (Pastor Jerry Eze) secured him the enviable position with earnings of N7.81 billion over a specified period.

Playboard, a global data curation platform that ranks YouTube channels, revealed in its latest report that Mr Eze commands the highest live viewership in Nigeria, with an average of 282,451 viewers whenever he streams.

His YouTube channel, linked to Streams of Joy International, which has over 16 branches across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, and the United States, now boasts 2.87 million subscribers and more than 2,900 uploaded videos.

According to Playboard, Mr Eze, who also convenes the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) digital prayer platform, has recorded 80 million viewers in 2025 alone.

The report further showed that the pastor, a former Communications Specialist with the World Bank, has so far earned N1.94 million in daily returns, N7.95 million in the last 24 hours, and N47.7 million in the past week.

His cumulative earnings now stand at N10.71 billion, despite fluctuations caused by foreign exchange rates.

This represents a significant increase from his 2024 earnings, alongside a rise in subscribers from 2.12 million to 2.87 million.

'Super Chat'

Mr Eze, a former Communications Specialist with the World Bank, emerged as the highest-earning YouTuber due to his position as the country's most 'Super Chatted' content creator.

Super Chat, introduced by YouTube in January 2020, is a paid feature that allows viewers to highlight their messages at the top of a live chat for a specified period.

The longer the message remains pinned, the higher the cost, and consequently the earnings, for the YouTuber. Creators receive 70 per cent of the revenue generated through Super Chats.

For Mr Eze, Super Chat has become a major source of income, as his followers frequently purchase them to spotlight prayer requests and testimonies during his live streams.

Data from Playboard, a global YouTube analytics platform, revealed that the Abia-born pastor's channel, "Pastor Jerry Eze", generates over N7 million daily, with most of the revenue coming from live-streamed content.

Playboard explained that it arrives at these figures through a sophisticated methodology, analysing millions of data points each day.

Its monitoring includes subscriber fluctuations, variations in viewing and engagement patterns depending on a video's age, as well as daily tracking of new content and videos surpassing 5,000 views.

In general, YouTubers earn from multiple streams, such as advertising revenue, sponsorships, brand deals, merchandise sales, channel memberships, Super Chats, Super Stickers, YouTube Premium revenue, affiliate marketing, and donations or crowdfunding.

A graduate of History and International Relations from Abia State University (ABSU), Mr Eze launched his channel on 21 November 2019.

Since then, it has become a global digital sanctuary for prayer, attracting millions of viewers worldwide and amassing more than 643 million lifetime views.

The 43-year-old cleric said that his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) platform records miraculous testimonies daily, ranging from terminal illnesses being reversed to blind eyes and deaf ears restored, the lame walking, and even reports of the dead being brought back to life.

As of press time, Playboard estimated that the channel had already earned N1.9 million in ongoing revenue.

Mr Eze, known for his tagline, "What God cannot do does not exist," began his ministry in 2009 while pastoring at All Saints Chapel in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States.

Top earners

Checks by this newspaper revealed that the top five highest-earning YouTube channels in Nigeria, according to Playboard, are all faith-based.

They include "Paul S. Joshua's" channel, founded by Paul S. Joshua, Senior Pastor of The Refiner's House Ministries; "Dunamis TV", operated by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, the Pentecostal church led by Pastor Paul Enenche; "Celebration TV", the media arm of Omega Fire Ministries founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman; and "Rev. Sam Oye", owned by Reverend Sam Oye, Founder and Lead Pastor of The Transforming Church.

These channels dominated the top five earnings list in 2024, and their growth has continued into 2025, with both subscriber numbers and revenues rising significantly, mirroring the surge recorded by Mr Eze.

In 2024, this newspaper reported that "Paul S. Joshua's" channel had 29,200 subscribers and 6.55 million views, generating a total revenue of N255.82 million with daily earnings of N175,548. By 2025, the channel had grown to 40,400 subscribers and 11.95 million views, with revenue climbing to N478.27 million and daily earnings reaching N651,849.

"Celebration TV" also recorded steady growth, moving from 1.05 million subscribers to 1.1 million, and from 173.33 million to 196.78 million views. Its total revenue rose from N415.53 million to N568.08 million. However, its daily earnings dropped from N531,522 to N326,569.

Similarly, "Dunamis TV" expanded its subscriber base from 643,000 to 886,000, while views soared from 116.48 million to 205.80 million. Its total revenue jumped from N190.82 million to N417.09 million, though daily earnings declined from N1.66 million to N220,181.

"Rev. Sam Oye's" channel also saw remarkable growth, rising from 200,000 to 466,000 subscribers and from 30.18 million to 38.81 million views. Its revenue increased from N223.46 million to N323.85 million, though daily earnings fell from N333,651 to N210,536.

Other top-earning channels include "Table of Babylon", "UKFamilyShow", "Eno Jerry", "Catholic Reflection Family", "Johnson Suleman", "Harvesters TV", "Free Indeed TV Ministry", "Berekete Family", and "Fada Ebube Muonso", among others.