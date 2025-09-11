Liberia: 'Mercenary Journalism a Threat to Liberia's Fragile Democracy', Cllr. Gongloe Warns

- Journalism is often celebrated as democracy's frontline defense -- exposing corruption, informing citizens, and holding leaders accountable. But in Liberia, veteran lawyer and politician Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe is warning that the profession is under siege from within.

In a strongly worded commentary posted on Facebook, Gongloe condemned what he called "mercenary journalism," describing it as the growing practice of reporters and media outlets selling coverage to the highest bidder -- often politicians seeking to attack rivals or launder their own reputations.

"Mercenary journalism is dangerous because it turns lies into headlines and truth into a casualty," Gongloe wrote. "It makes bad leaders look good and good leaders look bad. It poisons public debate, undermines fair competition, and weakens already fragile institutions."

A Costly Silence in History

Gongloe, who served as Liberia's solicitor general, linked today's troubling trends to the nation's past. He recalled how the failure of journalists to confront abuses of power helped create the conditions for the 1980 coup that toppled President William R. Tolbert Jr., followed by civil wars that killed hundreds of thousands.

"When truth is buried, rumor becomes rallying cry, and violence follows," Gongloe warned.

A Call for Ethical Courage

Though he stopped short of naming names, Gongloe appealed directly to Liberian journalists to reclaim their watchdog role and reject "envelopes and favors" in exchange for favorable coverage.

"Liberia needs journalists of courage, principle, and integrity -- men and women who will speak truth to power, not sing praises for pay while the people suffer," he said.

Gongloe outlined a roadmap for reform that included rejecting cash or gifts for coverage, enforcing newsroom ethics codes and fact-checking, and guaranteeing the right of reply for those criticized in reports. He also urged citizens to support independent media outlets by subscribing and reading critically, while calling on public officials to abandon secret contracts and hidden payments to journalists.

Democracy at Stake

For Gongloe, the warning is more than professional advice -- it is existential for Liberia's postwar democracy.

"A media compromised by money robs citizens of the truth they need to make informed choices and erodes the trust on which democracy depends," he said. "The nation we build depends on the news we believe. Because without truth, there can be no trust. And without trust, there can be no democracy."

Nearly two decades after the end of Liberia's last conflict, institutions remain fragile and public trust in governance precarious. Gongloe argued that whether journalism resists the lure of mercenary practices, or succumbs to it, may determine the durability of the country's democratic experiment.