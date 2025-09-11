Nigeria: In Unguwan Jatau, Mothers Reach the Clinic Only to Face New Struggles

blog

For expectant mothers in Unguwan Jatau, the struggle is not about reaching the clinic but about what awaits them when they arrive. "Look at this hospital, but it's of no use to us," Lois Bamayi, a pregnant woman who visited the health facility for antenatal services, lamented.

Unguwan Jatau Health Clinic, located in Gadani ward of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna is a Level 2 Primary Healthcare (PHC) facility. Though not a Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) focal centre, it serves Gadani and other eight neighbouring villages.

On average, only 15 patients access the facility monthly, a reflection of its poor service delivery rather than a lack of demand. The clinic sits between three to eight kilometres from surrounding villages a long, risky journey for pregnant women, especially during emergencies. Despite its sturdy building, the facility lacks electricity, clean water, and a functional laboratory, leaving mothers vulnerable during childbirth.

Malama Hafsat, the only health worker, confirmed that, "I resume at 9 a.m and close by 5 p.m. At night, local volunteers handle emergencies. We have no laboratory staff, no equipment, and no power supply."

Also speaking on the state of the facility, Alhaji Umar, the Chairman of the Ward Development Committee (WDC) stated that "the building is good, but without staff and basic amenities, it cannot serve the community. Pregnant women and newborns remain at risk."

The absence of skilled health workers, essential supplies, and basic infrastructure undermines maternal and child health outcomes. Without BHCPF support or immediate intervention, Unguwan Jatau Clinic cannot provide even the minimum standards of care. This creates deep disparities in service access across Kaduna communities.

The Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Plan, through its second pillar of the four-point agenda, seeks to ensure equitable and quality health systems with ongoing plans to ensure a functional level 2 PHC across all electoral wards of the country. Unguwan Jatau's situation reflects the gap between this vision and the reality on the ground. Addressing staffing, infrastructure upgrade, and essential service gaps will be critical to safeguarding maternal and child health. The community are therefore calling on stakeholders and policy makers to:

Renovate the facility and deploy additional healthcare workers to strengthen maternal care.

Provide solar power or generators for safe night deliveries.

Install clean water systems and equip the maternity ward and laboratory.

"Healthy mothers mean healthy communities," Alhaji Umar said. "We are only asking for the basics, the things that make a clinic truly functional."