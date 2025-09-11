Africa: Liberia's Dr. Clarence K. Moniba Appointed Professor of Leadership At Africa's Premier School of Public Policy

Kigali — A new chapter in African leadership education has opened, and Liberia is proudly part of the story. Dr. Clarence K. Moniba has been recruited as a Professor of Leadership at the newly established African School of Governance (ASG), headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda.

The African School of Governance, modeled after world-class institutions such as Harvard in North America, Oxford in Europe, and Tsinghua in Asia, is envisioned as the continent's flagship training ground for the next generation of leaders. The school was established under the vision and leadership of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Dr. Moniba, widely recognized as the face of Liberia's new generation of leadership, will represent his country on this distinguished faculty. He joins renowned figures including Prof. PLO Lumumba of Kenya and Dr. Antoine Rutaysire of Rwanda. Together, they will teach Leadership and Governance, equipping top students from all over Africa, with the skills, discipline, and ethical grounding to drive the continent's transformation.

"This appointment is not just about a position; it is about shaping the future of our continent," Dr. Moniba said. "For Liberia and for Africa, the future must not only be brighter, it must be more just, more prosperous, and more united than what we have today."

The African School of Governance comes at a pivotal moment, when many African countries are striving to build stronger democratic institutions, nurture youth talent, and expand opportunities across borders. With its base in Rwanda, a nation often cited for its disciplined governance and rapid post-war development, the school is expected to set a new benchmark for African higher learning.

For Liberia, Dr. Moniba's appointment represents both an honor and a responsibility. As a son of the soil stepping into a continental role, his presence ensures that Liberia's voice will be heard in critical conversations about governance, accountability, and visionary leadership.

"This is about preparing the next wave of transformative African leaders," Dr. Moniba emphasized. "We must set the standard, because our people deserve nothing less."

The first cohorts of ASG are expected to attract young leaders, policymakers, and future changemakers from across the continent. With this appointment, Liberia finds itself at the table where Africa's future leadership is being shaped.