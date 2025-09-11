Liberia: Firestone Liberia Rejects Tax Justice Network Africa's Claims

11 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Harbel — Firestone Liberia has strongly refuted allegations made by a representative of the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA), describing the claims as "false, misleading, and entirely baseless."

During a recent appearance before the Joint Senate Chambers, the TJNA representative alleged that Firestone Liberia does not pay its fair share of taxes, claiming the company employs 70 percent of its parent company's global workforce and hosts 60 percent of its global assets--figures he suggested should translate into 35.7 percent of taxable revenue for Liberia.

Firestone Liberia dismissed the assertions as "confusing and misleading," clarifying that the company represents less than 2 percent of its parent company's global workforce and contributes less than 0.5 percent of its revenue.

The company emphasized its role as one of Liberia's largest employers, with approximately 4,000 direct employees, of which 99.5 percent are Liberians.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Firestone also pointed to its consistent recognition by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for tax compliance. At the LRA's annual Taxpayers Appreciation Awards in November 2024, Firestone was honored as both the "Highest Compliant Taxpayer" and "Highest Contributor Overall" in the Real Estate Property and Natural Resources sectors for 2022 and 2023.

"These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to fulfilling our tax and other legal obligations, supporting Liberia's revenue generation efforts," the company said in a statement.

Beyond taxes, Firestone highlighted its social contributions, including healthcare access for nearly 50,000 people across 151 communities through the Firestone Health System, and free education for more than 6,000 students in what it described as "one of Liberia's most academically rigorous school systems."

The company also spends more than US$1 million annually to maintain concession roads, particularly Routes One, Two, and Three--critical infrastructure that supports both local communities and industries.

Reaffirming its stance, Firestone Liberia described itself as a "transparent, responsible, and committed partner to Liberia," pledging to continue supporting economic growth, good governance, and community development while countering any misinformation about its operations.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.