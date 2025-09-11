Liberia: Firestone Liberia Rejects Tax Justice Network Africa's Claims

Harbel — Firestone Liberia has strongly refuted allegations made by a representative of the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA), describing the claims as "false, misleading, and entirely baseless."

During a recent appearance before the Joint Senate Chambers, the TJNA representative alleged that Firestone Liberia does not pay its fair share of taxes, claiming the company employs 70 percent of its parent company's global workforce and hosts 60 percent of its global assets--figures he suggested should translate into 35.7 percent of taxable revenue for Liberia.

Firestone Liberia dismissed the assertions as "confusing and misleading," clarifying that the company represents less than 2 percent of its parent company's global workforce and contributes less than 0.5 percent of its revenue.

The company emphasized its role as one of Liberia's largest employers, with approximately 4,000 direct employees, of which 99.5 percent are Liberians.

Firestone also pointed to its consistent recognition by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for tax compliance. At the LRA's annual Taxpayers Appreciation Awards in November 2024, Firestone was honored as both the "Highest Compliant Taxpayer" and "Highest Contributor Overall" in the Real Estate Property and Natural Resources sectors for 2022 and 2023.

"These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to fulfilling our tax and other legal obligations, supporting Liberia's revenue generation efforts," the company said in a statement.

Beyond taxes, Firestone highlighted its social contributions, including healthcare access for nearly 50,000 people across 151 communities through the Firestone Health System, and free education for more than 6,000 students in what it described as "one of Liberia's most academically rigorous school systems."

The company also spends more than US$1 million annually to maintain concession roads, particularly Routes One, Two, and Three--critical infrastructure that supports both local communities and industries.

Reaffirming its stance, Firestone Liberia described itself as a "transparent, responsible, and committed partner to Liberia," pledging to continue supporting economic growth, good governance, and community development while countering any misinformation about its operations.