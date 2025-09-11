Nigeria: Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen Loses Brother

11 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dr Abbas Tajuddeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has lost an elder brother, Alhaji Aminu Pate, at late hours of Wednesday, a statement has said.

The statement issued by Malam Abdullahi Kwarbai, Media and Publicity Officer, Zazzau Emirate Council, said he died after a protracted illness at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital(ABUTH), Zaria.

He said that the deceased is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Until his death, he held the traditional title of Wamban Dawakin Zazzau.

Kwarbai said the deceased was also a retired civil servant who had risen to the rank of Director, Personnel Management, and had served in various Local government councils of Kaduna State.

According to him, the funeral prayers for the repose of the deceased's soul will be held at the Emir Zazau's Palace by 2:30 pm on Thursday.

