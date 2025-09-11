Nigeria: Troops Arrest Two Suspected Cattle Rustlers, Recover Arms in Plateau

11 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF-OPEP), has arrested two suspected cattle rustlers in Kogul Community of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of the operation disclosed this in a statement in Jos on Thursday.

He explained that the arrest followed an intelligence report on criminal activities involving the suspects.

Zhakom disclosed that the troops raided the hideout of the suspected rustlers in the early hours of Thursday.

"As part of efforts to curtail the menace of cattle rustling which often triggers crisis in our Joint Operations Area, troops of JTF-OPEP raided the hideout of suspected cattle rustlers in Kogul village, Mangu LGA of Plateau.

"During the intelligence-based operation, troops arrested two notorious cattle rustlers and recovered some arms and ammunition.

"Some of the arms include, one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one fabricated revolver rifle, ten rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, a mobile phone and a reasonable amount of money,"he said.

The media officer said that the suspects and recovered items are currently in the custody of troops for further investigation.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.