Nigeria: Adire Teems Represents Nigeria At Canex 2025 in Algeria

Adire Teems, the Lagos based African fashion brand founded by Ebuka Ebuziem is representing Nigeria at the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 in Algiers, Algeria.

CANEX (Creative Africa Nexus), organised under the broader Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), has become one of the most important convenings for Africa's creative industries.

With the theme "One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World," CANEX 2025 promises to be the largest gathering of creatives from across Global Africa as it brought together leaders, businesses, governments, and investors to celebrate African talent, and build the networks and opportunities that will sustain its growth.

For Adire Teems, this event is a chance to tell Nigeria's story through fabric, and textile innovation. Known for merging traditional Adire dyeing techniques with contemporary design, the brand has carved out a space for itself as a bridge between heritage and modernity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Adire is a living archive of our history, a creative language that speaks of our artistry, beauty, and identity," says Ebuka Ebuziem, Founder of Adire Teems. "To showcase this on a global stage like CANEX is both a responsibility and an opportunity, one we are proud to carry on behalf of Nigeria."

CANEX at IATF 2025 is hosting business-to-business and business-to-government exchanges, exhibitions, and collaborative sessions designed to foster growth within Africa's rapidly expanding creative economy from September 4 to 10th, 2025.

For brands like Adire Teems, it is also a space to connect with other creators, explore cross-continental collaborations, and attract investors who believe in the power of culture as an economic driver.

Adire Teems' presence in Algeria highlights a broader narrative: Nigeria's creative industries are export-ready. From fashion and film to music and visual arts, Nigerian creatives are shaping the global trends and platforms like CANEX are ensuring they have the stage to do so.

As the world gathered in Algiers this September, Adire Teems is already standing as a cultural and business ambassador for Nigeria, weaving stories of culture, artistry and modern African creativity into the global conversation.