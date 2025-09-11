Nigeria: Ikoyi Club 1938 Ladies' Golf Section Holds 50th Anniversary Tournament

10 September 2025
This Day (Lagos)

In commemoration of her 50th anniversary, the Ikoyi Club Ladies Golf Section will on November 11 through November 15, 2025, hold a ladies open golf tournament to mark the milestone.

In a statement, the Ladies' Captain, Mrs. Peggy Onwu, said that, this tournament is unique, as it marks 50 years of commitment, skills development and building connections with ladies across Africa and beyond".

This years Ladies Open, is THE 50TH! and represents a significant milestone in the Nigerian golfing landscape.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The event, with its international flavour, is guaranteed to garner the attention and interest of a wide-ranging audience.

The theme for this year's unique tournament "The 50th", is aimed at highlighting the prowess, resilience and organizational ability of a lady golfer, as exemplified in the ladies' golf swing. It also aligns with Ikoyi Ladies golf theme for the year 2025 Go Beyond Golf and Golfing.

Ikoyi Ladies Open championship is a legacy event that has often attracted talents from predominantly Africa.

This year will be no different but for the increased spectrum of countries. The tournament, which promises to attract an average of 200 participants from across Africa and different clubs in Nigeria, will be preceded by the historic unveiling of the 50th anniversary logo.

Mrs. Onwu added: "As at today, registered participants for the tournament include participants from Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia among other countries.

"It has been a full calendar year for ladies in the continent with several open tournaments being held. It will therefore be unpredictable to know what country or who the winner of the 50th edition of Ikoyi ladies open 2025 will be."

She further stressed this will also bring out the essence of golf: build friendships, humanity, skills, leadership qualities and togetherness while also, building connections with Ladies across Africa and beyond.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.