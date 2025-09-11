Nigeria: Bandits Kill One, Cart Away 100 Cows in Fresh Attack in Kwara

Ilorin — Suspected bandits have killed one person and carted away hundreds of cows when they attacked a Fulani settlement in Bokungi near Tsaragi in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened last Tuesday night when the residents of the community were said to be sleeping.

It was gathered that the suspected bandits, who were said to be heavily armed, stormed the area around midnight and began shooting to disperse residents.

During the raid, according to sources close to the taown, the bandits reportedly shot dead one Alhaji Mumini's eldest son, Muhammadu, who was said to have been married only a month ago.

Sources said that when the attackers could not break into Mumini's house, they went straight to his herd and rustled all his cattle.

The stolen livestock, it was learnt, was estimated at nearly 1,000 cows.

Sources added: "They came around 12 a.m. on Tuesday night, shooting as they moved. Alhaji Mumini's first son was killed in the process, and they took nearly 1,000 cows."

Sources further said the attackers were said to have passed through Fengewa, where local vigilantes and Nigerian soldiers attempted to confront them.

Sources stated that: "A brief exchange of gunfire reportedly took place, but the outcome was uncertain." However, a source who sought anonymity with the Divisional Police Headquarters at Lafiagi confirmed the incident.

He, therefore, said that: "The men of the division have been working around the clock to unravel those who participated in the incident, while the state Police Command has been notified for urgent action."