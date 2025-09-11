Africa: NFF Dismisses Reports of FIFA Clearing South Africa Over Player Ineligibility Controversy

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed reports indicating that FIFA has cleared South Africa of any wrongdoing in the player ineligibility saga involving Teboho Mokoena.

Ademola Olajire, the NFF's Director of Communications, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that no official communication has been received from FIFA regarding the matter.

"There has been no official communication to that effect. What people are reporting is a tweet from their (FIFA) X account. We do not consider that as official communication," he explained.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

South Africa's Bafana Bafana were at risk of facing FIFA sanctions after midfielder Mokoena was fielded in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, despite having received two yellow cards earlier in the campaign.

According to FIFA regulations, players who receive two yellow cards in separate matches are subject to a one-match suspension; however, Mokoena participated in the subsequent game, which South Africa won 2-0.

In response, Lesotho lodged a formal protest, requesting that FIFA award them a 3-0 win and deduct three points from South Africa.

Now six months later, FIFA was yet to issue a formal decision, and the prolonged uncertainty has caused complications in the CAF World Cup qualifying Group C standings.

NAN reports that if Lesotho's protest is upheld, South Africa will be stripped of the match victory and three points, while Lesotho would be granted a 3-0 win and three points.

Conversely, if FIFA finds the protest invalid or improperly filed, South Africa could evade penalties and retain their 17 points.

As it stands, Nigeria must concentrate on securing victories in their upcoming matches, while awaiting FIFA's verdict.

Following Nigeria's 1-1 draw with South Africa on Tuesday, the Super Eagles currently sit in second place in the table with 11 points from eight matches. Their next fixture is an away match against Lesotho at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, on 10 October, before concluding their campaign on 16 October against the Benin Republic in Uyo.

At present, South Africa holds a strong position at the top of the group with 17 points from eight matches, while second-placed Benin Republic trails with 14 points.

Fourth-placed Rwanda is tied on 11 points with Nigeria, while Lesotho (6 points) and Zimbabwe (4 points) round out the six-team table.