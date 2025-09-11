Liberia: Kvinna Till Kvinna and Partners Host 10th Women's Consultative Conference

-The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation, in collaboration with a coalition of women-led civil society organizations and international partners, will host the 10th edition of the Women's Consultative Conference under the theme "Women, Wealth & Well-being: Reshaping Systems for Inclusive Leadership and Progress."

The milestone gathering, set for September 11-12, 2025 at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, will bring together more than 150 women leaders, activists, policymakers, and development partners from across Liberia.

Participants will include both urban and rural women representatives, government institutions, UN agencies, diplomatic missions, and civil society organizations.

Since its inception in 2015, the Women's Consultative Conference has established itself as a dynamic platform for uniting women's voices, amplifying leadership, and fostering collective strategies to advance gender equality in Liberia.

Over the last nine years, the conference has served as a vital space for reflection, strategy, and action - connecting diverse actors committed to women's empowerment and social transformation.

Despite significant progress, Liberian women continue to face systemic socio-cultural, economic, and institutional barriers that limit their full participation in political, economic, and leadership spaces.

This year's conference will directly address challenges faced by women, with emphasis on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), Political participation and leadership, Economic empowerment and Intergenerational knowledge transfer

The 10th edition will not only celebrate a decade of women's dialogue but also chart new pathways for reshaping systems that have historically excluded women.

The event is being co-hosted by Kvinna till Kvinna and its POWER consortium partners, with strong collaboration from ActionAid Liberia, Medica Liberia, ForumCiv, RSFU, The Feminist Coalition (a consortium of five women's right organization), contributions from other development partners including UN Women.

"The Women's Consultative Conference is not just a meeting; it is a movement. By bringing together diverse actors, we aim to build solidarity, strengthen advocacy, and reshape systems that have long excluded women from leadership, wealth creation, and decision-making," said Aisha Lai, Country Director of Kvinna till Kvinna-Liberia.

The 10th Women's Consultative Conference reaffirms the power of partnership and collective action. By engaging development partners, UN agencies, and international NGOs not only as sponsors but as equal collaborators, the initiative underscores that advancing gender equality requires shared responsibility and united action.