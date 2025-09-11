Liberia: Naymote, UNDP Expand Citizen Oversight - 375 Projects Monitored Nationwide

- Citizen monitors trained by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Peacebuilding Fund, tracked 375 development projects across Liberia this year, deepening public accountability in local governance.

The deployment of 75 social accountability monitors is part of Naymote's flagship initiative, Empowering Citizens and Communities to Foster Social Accountability and Transparency in Governance and Public Service Delivery, which seeks to strengthen ties between communities and decision-makers.

375 Projects Tracked Across Liberia

Between June and August 2025, County Accountability and Advocacy Teams (CAATs) reported that 300 of the 375 projects monitored--about 80 percent--are ongoing, reflecting what the group called "a renewed government push" in infrastructure and social services.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

CAATs also convened 2,166 citizens and 125 county officials in public forums to ensure communities are more engaged in decisions that affect them.

Local Leaders Welcome Oversight

Officials praised the initiative for boosting transparency.

"We are aware of Naymote's work and the level of transparency and independence in their reports about government commitments," said Momoh S. Kamara, County Education Officer in Lofa. "We want the CAAT to monitor projects under the Ministry of Education so our people can learn about what we are doing and hold us accountable."

District Agriculture Officer A. Calvin Tubah added: "The Ministry of Agriculture is doing a lot of projects across the county, and none has been tracked by the CAAT team. Their reports will add value to our work."

Communities Still Struggling

Despite the successes, CAATs flagged delays, weak contractor performance, and poor access to project documents such as Bills of Quantities. Communities also remain largely excluded from project selection.

In Maryland County, Pomuken Public School survives with only one volunteer teacher and no basic infrastructure--no benches, blackboards, textbooks, latrines, or clean drinking water--for 40 students.

"We've been forgotten for too long," said Sarah Wesseh, a resident of Karluway District. "Politicians come here during elections and make promises, but nothing changes. Our children deserve better schools, roads, and healthcare."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Residents also cited unsafe bridges that have caused fatalities in Karluway, dilapidated magisterial courts in Gbarpolu and Bong, and poor conditions at Voinjama Multilateral High School in Lofa.

Citizens More Engaged in Governance

Through radio talk shows, community forums, and advocacy, citizens say they now feel empowered to demand accountability.

"Before CAAT, we didn't know how county funds were used," said James Kollie, a youth leader in Bong County. "Now we attend forums, ask questions, and follow the projects. It's empowering."

Using ComCare, a digital monitoring tool, CAATs collect gender-sensitive data on public spending and service delivery and share it with local administrations and county councils along with recommendations.

Step Toward Inclusive Governance

Funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund and facilitated by UNDP Liberia, the program is strengthening Liberia's democratic culture by encouraging transparency and giving citizens greater influence in governance.

Naymote says the effort is not only about oversight but also about reshaping Liberia's governance landscape--toward a future where communities hold leaders accountable, development is inclusive, and citizen voices carry real weight.