Liberia: Grassroots Sessions Give Liberians a Voice in Shaping Public Health Bill

- Communities in Montserrado and Margibi Counties are taking ownership of Liberia's revised Public Health Bill after a series of grassroots engagement sessions led by the Help a Mother and Newborn Initiative (HMNI).

From July 1 to 18, the EchoChange Project introduced chiefs, women's groups, youth leaders, teachers, health workers, and persons with disabilities to the bill's provisions, many for the first time. The discussions sparked pledges from residents to mobilize their towns and spread awareness of how the law affects families, youth, and local development.

Building Trust in Communities

Introductory and follow-up meetings in King Gray, New Kru Town, Floko's Town, Yarnwullie, and Weala drew broad participation. Chiefs and traditional leaders called the project timely, while women and youth leaders promised to organize town-hall meetings and pilot activities in their neighborhoods.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Despite challenges such as requests for transportation and refreshments, residents welcomed the effort and stressed their determination to participate.

Strategic Workshops in Paynesville

Between Aug. 12 and 19, HMNI hosted three two-day workshops in Paynesville for women, youth, and religious and traditional leaders. Each of the five communities nominated five delegates, ensuring broad representation.

Through interactive exercises such as the "Value Game" and "Law or No Law," participants confronted myths about health and sexual and reproductive health rights. Women pledged to educate peers about maternal protections in the law, youth leaders drafted advocacy plans for schools and neighborhoods, and religious and traditional leaders vowed to use their pulpits to fight stigma and promote respectful dialogue.

"These sessions created safe and respectful spaces across generations, genders, and beliefs," said HMNI Project Lead Qweta C. Gbaie.

Shifting Perceptions

Community reactions show the sessions are already changing attitudes. "This is my first time hearing about this law," said an elder in Yarnwullie. "I am happy to share it with our young people so they can make better choices."

A woman participant added: "I never knew the law protects our health this way. Now I can explain it to other women so they will not be afraid."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By framing the bill as a tool for community wellbeing rather than focusing narrowly on abortion, HMNI is helping reduce stigma and build trust. The project is now moving into a new phase as community representatives prepare to hold dialogues with lawmakers and expand outreach.

"This project has shown us that when communities are informed, respected, and empowered, they are not just beneficiaries but leaders of change," Gbaie said.

The Help a Mother and Newborn Initiative is a Liberian nonprofit that works to improve maternal, newborn, and community health through advocacy, education, and grassroots empowerment.