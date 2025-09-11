Benin hosts SIMA 2025 - Showcasing And Financing Francophone Africa's Music Industries

After a highly successful first edition in Côte d’Ivoire that brought together over 5,000 participants, including artists, producers, managers, labels, promoters, institutions, donors, and media, the Francophone Africa Music Industries Fair (SIMA) returns with an even more ambitious second edition.

The event will take place from November 10 to 15, 2025, in Cotonou, Benin, under the theme: “From Potential to Proof: Showcasing and Financing Francophone Africa’s Music. ” This edition is organized with the institutional support of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Arts, through the Benin Tourism Agency.

The first edition brought together major figures of Francophone music, sparking groundbreaking collaborations, high-level masterclasses, and the launch of capacity-building initiatives, including Boost by SIMA. This second edition will span six days, doubling the duration of the first edition, and is expected to gather over 7,000 participants. While SIMA remains a key platform for industry professionals, it also welcomes music lovers and the general public, celebrating music as a living and shared heritage.

The choice of Benin as host is no coincidence. By welcoming SIMA, the country reaffirms its position as an emerging hub for cultural and creative industries (CCI) in Africa. In recent years, Benin has strengthened its international influence through heritage promotion, bold cultural policies, and flagship projects positioning culture as a driver of soft power and regional integration. Since 2016, tourism has been central to Benin’s economic and social development plan, serving as a key engine for growth and long-term opportunities. Hosting SIMA further enhances the country’s MICE program (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), making Benin an essential destination for professional and cultural events across the continent.

The 2025 edition will span six days with an innovative format: an immersive artistic residency on November 10, 11, and 12, a professional fair on November 13 and 14, and a grand concert on November 15. This dynamic program will blend reflection and creation, bringing together industry professionals and the general public around key themes such as financing Africa’s music industry, intellectual property, the importance of data, the live music market, and new models of cooperation and export. The event will close with a major music stage, a true showcase of Francophone talent, open to the public.

“ SIMA perfectly reflects Benin’s vision: making tourism and culture strategic drivers of economic and social development. By hosting this event, we strengthen our MICE positioning, foster opportunities for professional networking and international partnerships, and celebrate the country’s artistic richness.” — Sindé Chekete, Director General, Benin Tourism

According to the IFPI Global Music Report 2025, music revenues in Sub-Saharan Africa have surpassed $100 million for the first time, growing by 22.6%. Yet, financing the music industry remains one of the sector’s biggest challenges. The second edition of SIMA aims to address this issue by providing a collaborative framework bringing together artists, producers, cultural entrepreneurs, startups, institutions, international donors, and media to build sustainable and equitable business models.

“ Francophone Africa is brimming with talent. But without access to proper financing, these talents struggle to scale internationally and create lasting value. With SIMA, our goal is to support public policies, strengthen industry capacities, and transform potential into economic impact. ” — Mamby Diomandé, Founder & Commissioner General, SIMA

By combining regional cooperation, professionalization, and an international showcase, SIMA 2025 aims to strengthen Francophone Africa’s position on the global music map while helping to build a sustainable and competitive ecosystem.

About SIMA

Created and launched by experts in the music industry, the Francophone Africa Music Industries Fair (SIMA) promotes Africa’s music industry, trains key players within the ecosystem, and provides a business platform connecting African stakeholders with those from other continents.

Acting as a true “mirror” of Africa’s music industry, SIMA offers industry professionals the opportunity to meet potential clients and partners, showcase their products and services, and, most importantly, deepen their understanding of business strategies in both the African and international markets. For more information, visit: www.simaonline.net