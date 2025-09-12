Nigeria: Mikel Calls for Total Overhaul of NFF If Eagles Fail to Qualify for World Cup

*Oliseh Insists: "If we are going to keep Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach, the next step is for the government to bring foreigners as our football administrators"

Former Captain of the Super Eagles, John Obi Mikel, has insisted that the board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has no business staying a day longer should the team fail to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking yesterday on his Obi One Podcast,the former Chelsea stalwart stressed that it was absurd for Nigeria, the biggest footballing nation in the African continent to miss the FIFA World Cup twice in a row.

"I feel for my people that Nigeria is not going to qualify for a second World Cup in a row. They are going to be devastated right now that for the second time, we are not going to qualify for the World Cup," began the former Nigerian international who won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea amongst other trophies.

Mikel didn't mince words by insisting that the entire board of the NFF should vacate office should Eagles miss the cut at the end of the qualifiers in October.

"If we don't make it to the World Cup, I think the whole board of the NFF need to go. They have to go if we don't qualify for the World Cup. I am saying right now because it is not acceptable that we are not going to qualify for the World Cup twice in a row," observed the obviously infuriated former midfielder.

He restated that Nigeria remains the biggest footballing nation in Africa.

"We are the biggest footballing country in Africa. I don't care what anybody says. Yes, Egypt have Mo Salah but Nigeria is the biggest football country when it comes to African football.

"Twice we don't qualify? Something is definitely wrong somewhere. A drastic change has to be done. If the government has to be involved, let it be done. I don't care . They have to get involved. Because it is not acceptable. If we don't qualify a second time, it is just not acceptable."

Mikel equally admired that the players should share in the blame but the bulk of the blame rest with the leadership of the federation.

"I agree that the players should take responsibility (for the non qualification) for the failure to qualify for 2026 World Cup but the biggest problem is from the top. When I talk about Nigerian football I become emotional just like talking about Chelsea.

"You have to make the players conducive and motivated when they come back home to play for Nigeria. Right now, nobody is making that possible. That is probably why second time in a row, we are going to miss the World Cup.

This is unbelievable!"

The 2013 AFCON winner in South Africa further agreed that anything can still happen in the remaining two games in the qualifying rounds but should Eagles fail to reach the playoffs and get the ticket to the World Cup, government must take a drastic action to stop the drift.

"Yes, we have two games left but we still need to support the players, stay behind the team.

"However, should they fail to make it to the 2026 World Cup, drastic changes have to be done in Nigerian football. They whole board of the NFF has to go," concludes Mikel

Speaking in the same vein, another former Captain of the Super Eagles. Sunday Oliseh, who has never hidden his dislike for the manner the NFF leadership is running the country's football, has also called for foreigners to take over the affairs of the federation if those saddled with it don't know what to do.

"I am a fanatical fan of the Nigerian brand. I am in total disagreement with foreigners running our football. Any Nigerian who thinks otherwise should give up his passport. The moment we believe that another race is better than ourselves in managing our football then something is wrong.

"If we are going to keep Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach, the next step is for the government to bring foreigners as our football administrators. May be that will make them realise that we are killing the game in Nigeria," concludes the FIFA Technical Study Group member.