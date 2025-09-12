Liberia: Petroleum Shake-Up to Fund Health, Roads, and Rural Development

Senator Prince Kermue Moye of Bong County has applauded the reforms in Liberia's petroleum pricing structure, stating that the money saved will be allocated towards health, roads, and rural development.

Monrovia, Liberia; September 11, 2025 - Senator Prince Kermue Moye has strongly endorsed President Joseph Boakai's recent reforms to Liberia's petroleum pricing structure, describing them as a bold move to enhance transparency, strengthen public services, and boost government revenue.

"These reforms are the outcome of detailed legislative investigations," said Senator Moye, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance. "They will not only improve accountability but also raise approximately US$4.5 million by the end of 2025."

The new pricing structure includes a significant reduction in storage fees, from 35 cents to 2 cents per gallon, and introduces a two-cent surcharge on each gallon of gasoline sold. According to Moye, the surcharge will directly fund public health efforts, especially the fight against HIV and tuberculosis, while also financing the purchase of heavy-duty equipment for rural infrastructure development.

Despite Moye's support, the reforms have sparked strong criticism from Representative Musa Hassan Bility, who argues the reduced storage fees unfairly benefit the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) at the expense of Liberian-owned businesses.

As CEO of Srimex Oil and Gas Company, Bility warned that "this policy threatens energy security, private investment, and local job creation."

The sharp divide between Moye and Bility underscores the broader tension between government-led efficiency and fair competition for private sector players. Observers note that the long-term success of the reforms will depend on how transparently and equitably they are implemented.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and Finance states that the revised LPRC pricing structure is expected to generate over $16 million in revenue to help fund critical social programs previously supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The reforms, which took effect immediately following a September 5 circular from LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh, aim to maintain affordable fuel prices, while redirecting new revenue to essential infrastructure, particularly Liberia's Road Fund.

"This policy shift is a direct response to our investigation into new revenue streams," Senator Moye stated during a press engagement, emphasizing the Senate's proactive role in shaping the reform agenda. Editing by Jonathan Browne