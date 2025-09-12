Liberia: Bill Jallah Adjudged Guilty for Princess Zuo's Murder

Published: September 11, 2025

MONROVIA -- Criminal Court 'B' on Thursday convicted defendant Bill Jallah of murdering his girlfriend, Princess Zuo Wesseh, in Paynesville last December, closing a short but emotional bench trial that ended with Jallah in tears as he apologized to the victim's family.

Judge Wesseh A. Wesseh, who presided without a jury, found Jallah guilty on all counts of the indictment, including murder, a capital offense, and first-degree felony, along with attempted murder and aggravated assault, both second-degree felonies. The judge ordered the Ministry of Justice's probation service to conduct a background investigation and file a pre-sentencing report within five working days before imposing a sentence.

Background of the Case

Jallah, who was indicted by the Montserrado County grand jury in February, admitted during testimony that he killed Princess on Dec. 21, 2024. The killing drew public attention. The trial opened Aug. 27, 2025, following a plea bargaining motion filed by his lawyer, Cllr. Jimmy Saah Bombo.

The case proceeded as a bench trial, with Judge Wesseh acting as both judge and jury. Prosecutors, led by Cllr. Isaac Williams presented three witnesses, while Jallah testified on his own behalf.

The Late Princess Zuo

Prosecution and Defense Arguments

During final arguments, Williams urged the court to impose a sentence of no fewer than 40 years to serve as a deterrent. Bombo, however, pleaded for leniency, telling the court to "temper justice with mercy."

The arguments lasted barely two minutes before Judge Wesseh announced his guilty verdict and set the stage for sentencing.

Emotional Courtroom Testimony

In a sparsely attended courtroom that included Princess's mother and relatives, Jallah wept as he addressed the bench and apologized for the killing. His tears prompted one of his sisters in the gallery to cry as well.

"I have nothing to justify for killing Princess Zuo Wesseh," Jallah told the court. "I want to use this time to apologize to the Government of Liberia and to the Court for the incident that happened. I am deeply sorry, especially to Princess's mother, Ma-Mai. I am sorry for taking your daughter's life from you."

Jallah also apologized to Princess's young son, Eddie, her brother Isaac, and the entire Wesseh and Zuo families. "I have been playing this incident over and over in my head, but nothing makes sense to me," he said. "I beg this court to exercise justice with mercy."

Judge Wesseh [not related to the victim] ordered both the prosecution and defense to file written legal memoranda by Thursday. Sentencing will follow after the probation division submits its pre-sentencing report.