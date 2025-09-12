Liberia: Court Finds Bill Jallah Guilty of Murder, Attempted Murder, and Aggravated Assault

Monrovia — Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia has rendered a judgment, finding defendant Bill Jallah guilty on all counts of Murder, Attempted Murder, and Aggravated Assault, following a case that captured national attention.

Jallah, who was indicted by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County on March 6, stood trial for the killing of Process Zou Wesseh, a young woman he was reportedly in a relationship with, and for inflicting severe injuries on his own sister, Komassah Jallah, during a violent altercation on December 21, 2024.

Shocking Details of the Crime

According to the court's judgment, the fatal incident occurred at the Fast Nickel Entertainment Center on Duport Road in Paynesville.

On the evening of December 21, Jallah reportedly became violent and accusatory during a dispute with the deceased, whom he confronted over her social activities.

Eyewitness Emmanuel Gailman, the Human Resource Manager at the venue, testified that Jallah stabbed Wesseh multiple times with a silver knife, inflicting deep wounds to her chest, neck, arm, and back.

The attack occurred in public view and caused panic among bystanders.

Komassah Jallah, the defendant's sister, who had attempted to mediate earlier tensions, was also stabbed during the fracas.

The defendant attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by community members before police from the Paynesville City Corporation arrived and took him into custody.

Prosecution witness Abraham B. Ricks, County Coroner for Montserrado County, confirmed that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds, some as deep as six inches, leading to her death. Investigating officer Jacob Suah, of the Liberia National Police, testified that Jallah was charged following a full-scale investigation, which included statements from eyewitnesses, the defendant's confession, and forensic evidence.

During the trial, the defense attempted to enter a plea bargaining agreement, citing the defendant's remorse and lack of prior criminal history.

However, the court, presided over by a Criminal Court "A" Judge, rejected the agreement, stating that "a trial court is never a party or bound to a plea bargaining agreement," especially in capital offense cases.

Although Jallah initially pleaded guilty, the court set aside that plea and entered a "Not Guilty" plea on his behalf, allowing the trial to proceed.

During testimony, the defendant claimed to have no memory of the incident, described himself as being traumatized, and issued an emotional apology to the victim's family.

Court's Final Ruling

In its judgment delivered on Thursday, September 11, the court held that Jallah's actions were "premeditated and deliberate," noting that the evidence, including eyewitness testimonies and forensic findings, left no doubt as to his guilt.

"The defendant's act of inflicting multiple bodily injuries on the peaceful body of the deceased, which led to her untimely death, was premeditated," the court stated.

"His conduct runs contrary to civilized norms and the laws of the Republic of Liberia."

The court has meanwhile ordered the Probation Services of the Ministry of Justice to conduct a presentence investigation, including a full background check on the defendant.

The findings, which are expected within five days, will assist the court in determining an appropriate sentence.

Jallah now awaits sentencing, with the possibility of facing life imprisonment or other penalties consistent with Liberian law for first-degree felony crimes, including murder.