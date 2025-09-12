Liberia: Deputy Youth Minister Accused of Rape, Misuse of Funds, Takes 'Leave of Office'

Published: September 11, 2025

MONROVIA -- Deputy Youth and Sports Minister for Youth Development J. Bryant McGill has taken a "leave of absence" after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor and misusing funds intended for a drug-dependent youth program, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said McGill requested leave "to avoid any perception of interference" with the investigation. His request has been forwarded to President Joseph Boakai's office. The ministry pledged full cooperation with police and urged the public and media to allow the process to proceed without interference.

Rape Allegation Under Police Probe

The Liberia National Police is investigating a complaint filed by Christopher Davis, a ministry employee and father of the alleged victim. Ministry sources said the 14-year-old girl, whose guardian sells food at the ministry, was allegedly lured into McGill's office on more than one occasion.

On the second attempt, her parents reportedly searched for her before her father intercepted her as she was about to board a motorcycle near the ministry. After questioning, the girl accused McGill of tampering with her. A medical exam confirmed signs of sexual harassment, according to sources.

McGill denied the accusation in a statement, calling it false.

Misuse of Funds Allegation

The rape claim follows separate allegations that McGill misappropriated US$200,000 allocated for an at-risk youth rehabilitation program in Lofa County.

The ministry's January 2024-June 2025 progress report said 100 at-risk youths in Lofa were enrolled in a business start-up scheme. But community members and independent monitors said no such program was implemented.

The government has committed millions of dollars toward drug abuse prevention and youth rehabilitation, including residential care, grants, and reintegration programs. However, no evidence of the Lofa initiative has surfaced.

McGill's Defense

In a written response, McGill rejected the corruption claims, insisting the project was launched May 29, 2025, in Lofa. He said 100 youths each received US$100 in start-up capital through mobile money, totaling US$10,000.

"The total amount disbursed to beneficiaries was $10,000, not $200,000 as alleged, excluding the surcharge," McGill said. "Any claim to the contrary is a deliberate distortion of simple arithmetic and an attempt to mislead the public."

He added that verification records exist and that the ministry is open to an independent audit or civil society review.

"I categorically reject the lies being spread and reaffirm that the Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to uphold transparency and accountability in implementing the At-Risk Youth Program," McGill said.