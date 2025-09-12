Nigeria: NFF Should Be Disbanded If Super Eagles Miss 2026 World Cup - Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has urged the Federal Government to dissolve the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if the national team fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, the ex-Chelsea midfielder criticised the NFF for what he described as poor leadership and disorganisation, which he blamed for Nigeria's struggles in the ongoing qualifiers.

"I feel for the people of my country. I feel for the people of Nigeria because they are going to be devastated right now. Again for the second time running we are not going to qualify for the World Cup."

"If we don't make it to the World Cup, the whole board of the NFF--they need to go. They need to go. Sorry, they have to go if we don't qualify for the World Cup," he said.

Mikel recalled Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and warned that history may repeat itself.

"We didn't qualify for Qatar, and now it looks like again we are not going to make it. Honestly, I have nothing to say about it.

"I am saying it right now--they must go because it's not acceptable. Twice, we don't qualify for the World Cup. We are the biggest footballing country in Africa. I don't care what anybody says--Mo Salah, Egypt, whatever. Nigeria is the biggest football nation in Africa. A drastic change has to be done. If the government have to get involved, they have to get involved," he insisted.

The Super Eagles' hopes of reaching the 2026 Mundial dimmed after a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein, leaving them third in their group, six points adrift of the leaders with just two games left. Unless results swing dramatically in their favour, Nigeria faces missing out on back-to-back World Cups.