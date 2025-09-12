Nigerian Govt Arraigns Plateau Man On Terrorism, Gunrunning Charges in Abuja

The fifth count alleged that he transported five M-16 rifles from Dogo village in Barkin Ladi LGA to Wakili Julde in Wase LGA, Plateau State, in March.

The federal government on Thursday arraigned 27-year-old Huzaifa Haruna, from Dogo village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, on terrorism and firearms charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Haruna, also known as Huzaifa Dogo, was brought to court from custody by the State Security Service (SSS).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He was arraigned before trial judge Emeka Nwite.

The plea followed immediately after the arraignment of the two captured Ansaru commanders, Mahmud Muhammed Usman (aka Abu Bara'a/Abbas Mukhtar) and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, who were also arraigned before the same court on Thursday by the federal governmet

The charges, filed on 2 September by the Federal Ministry of Justice's Director of Public Prosecutions, M.B. Abubakar, accused Mr Haruna of concealing information about gun-runners, transporting assault rifles, and rendering support for terrorist activities.

In the first count, he was accused of withholding information about two suspected gun-runners, bandits and kidnappers, Alhaji Hamza and Wakili Julde, between 28 and 30 August 2025, despite knowing the information could help security agencies prevent terrorism.

The second and third counts accused him of attempting to support terrorism by transporting seven M-16 rifles with serial numbers 0700422, 24006914, 00513011, 07000135, 24007165, 07000417 and 07000822, along with seven empty magazines, in a green Opel Vectra with registration number BSA-732-AE on 30 August. The rifles were allegedly moved across Barkin Ladi and Mangu and destined for Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In the fourth count, Mr Haruna was said to have had the rifles and magazines without a licence around the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu LGA of Plateau State on 30 August.

The fifth count alleged that he transported five M-16 rifles from Dogo village in Barkin Ladi LGA to Wakili Julde in Wase LGA, Plateau State, in March.

The prosecution said the offences violated sections 13(1), 16(1) and 28(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and sections 8(1) and 27(1) of the Firearms Act, 2004.

Mr Haruna pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Judge Nwite ordered that he be fiurther remanded in the custody of the SSS and adjourned the case until 17 October for continuation of the trial.