Ghana: 140 Men in Accra Receive Free Prostate Cancer Screening

About 140 men in Accra have been educated and received free prostate cancer screening as part of measures to raise public awareness about the disease.

The programme, sponsored by the Prudential Bank, a leading indigenous bank, as part of its corporate social investment, formed part of a series of prostate cancer health screening sessions to raise awareness and test eligible men for cancer.

The exercise, which aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being), took place at the Presbyterian Church, Ebenezer Congregation, Abossey Okai on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Area Manager, Accra-West Cluster of the Bank, Elvis Ato Dan-Sekyi, said the campaign aims to test over 500 men throughout September in order to help in early detection.

"Early detection of prostate cancer can curb a full-blown cancer, which often leads to death," Dan-Sekyi emphasised, adding that, "We are committed to contributing to early detection, creating awareness, and promoting health and wellness in the communities we operate in."

According to Mr Dan-Sekyi, the Bank chose Abossey Okai's Vehicle Spare Parts Hub due to its high concentration of men saying, "We want to make healthcare more accessible and convenient for men in the community,"

This exercise is part of a larger campaign that will be replicated in Kumasi and Tamale, following the success of a similar initiative in 2024. Through educational sessions, health screenings, and sponsorships, the bank aims to deepen understanding of prostate cancer and encourage proactive health practices.

Prostate cancer is a significant health concern globally, with over 1.4 million new cases diagnosed annually, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). In Ghana, many cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, emphasising the need for early detection and awareness.

By providing free screenings and educational resources, Prudential Bank is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of men in Ghana and promoting a culture of health and wellness.

BY TIMES REPORTER

