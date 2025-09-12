Nigeria: Governor Radda Announces Selection of 2,166 Students for Katsina Model Schools

Six children from each of the state's 361 wards were selected through examinations to attend new special model schools with free education under the Dan Amana Initiative

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has revealed that six children from each of the state's 361 wards have been selected through examinations to attend new special model schools with free education. The governor made this known on Thursday during the launch of the Dan Amana Tested and Trusted Initiative at Nagogo Primary School, Katsina.

Speaking at the event where orphans and vulnerable children received school supplies, Governor Radda said the selection was based purely on merit without favoritism. "Our vision is to give these children quality education so that, in the next two or three decades, they will grow to contribute meaningfully to Katsina State," the governor stated.

He emphasized that his administration operates on merit, noting that the state had sponsored children from poor backgrounds to study medicine in Egypt and Artificial Intelligence in China based on academic performance. The Governor described the gathering as significant, saying "This is not just any gathering--it is for the noble purpose of helping those most in need, the orphans and the less privileged."

Governor Radda said supporting the underprivileged invites Allah's mercy, adding that his government would always attend such community-building initiatives. He praised teachers for their efforts and urged them to work with government to sustain Katsina's educational legacy.

Earlier, Director General of Dan Amana Tested and Trusted, Suleiman Kabir Barda, said the group was established to support less privileged children's access to education. "Today's launch is only the beginning; we will continue visiting schools regularly," Mr Barda announced while distributing uniforms, books, and school bags to beneficiaries. He explained that the initiative targets children who have lost parents or whose families cannot afford schooling.

Mr Barda also stressed that progress requires community unity to uplift one another, drawing inspiration from the state's leadership. The Deputy Chairman of Katsina Local Government, Usman Yusuf Saulawa, representing Chairman Isah Miqdad Ad Saude, described the initiative as noble and timely. He further expressed gratitude to Sulaiman Kabir Barda and his group for the support given to the vulnerable citizens.

The event attracted Commissioner for Higher, Technical and Vocational Education Dr Muhammadu Isa, KYCV Coordinator Mr Kabir Abdullahi, education officials, headmasters, and community leaders.