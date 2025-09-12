Nigeria: Flashback - How I Met Temi-Mr Eazi

"If you are meant to meet someone, you will meet that person".

An old but golden interview of Nigerian singer and music executive Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, is trending again.

Fans have revisited the 2018 chat with Ghana's Delay TV, where he first revealed how he met his now-wife, Temi Otedola.

In the conversation resurfacing seven years later, Mr Eazi, 34, said, "I met Temi at an event her sister invited me to. Her sister was the DJ at the event. By the time Temi came to the table, her sister was already playing, so obviously we had to socialise. Suddenly, it was just me and Temi. I knew she was DJ Cuppy's sister because the table was reserved for family and invitees, and I could see the resemblance.

"I just knew I was talking to my friend's sister. I didn't know how much her father was worth then; I just saw a fine girl. I had never dated any popular lady or actress before Temi. I was always into people I connected with. Before Temi, my exes were from Eritrea and Nigeria. Work made me meet people from different backgrounds. Temi was not the first rich girl I met, and I don't have a type," the singer said.

Family acceptance

In the interview, the singer said he received a warm welcome from Temi's family, including her billionaire father, Femi Otedola. Mr Eazi explained that Otedola's belief in destiny and recognition of his own hard work helped pave the way for their relationship's acceptance.

"The last time we had dinner, Mr. Femi Otedola, Temi's father, already knew where my mind was. He believes strongly in destiny, and if you check his page, you will see him speak about it often; that you can't fight destiny.

"If you are meant to meet someone, you will meet that person. He was not trying to bargain with me. He knows I am a good guy. The family is not like that, and Temi herself is not like that. That is why we are together. The Otedola family is not the typical rich family; they do normal things."

Mr Eazi added that their acceptance was not just about making Temi happy, but a genuine endorsement of the couple's love and shared values.

Dream wedding

While responding to questions about the type of wedding he fantasised about having with his lover, the songwriter said he imagined having a simple wedding with a maximum of 50 people.

"I always fantasised about weddings in quiet, coded places like an island, with just family and friends. Maximum 50 people. I like simple, romantic settings with flowers and candles, where no cameras are allowed. That has always been my idea of a wedding."

Fast forward to 2025, Oluwatosin married Temi in three wedding ceremonies that took place in three countries. The first wedding happened on 9 May 2025, in Monaco.

It was a private ceremony at the Marie de Monaco town hall, with just four people present: the couple, Temi's assistant, and one of Eazi's friends.

About two months later, the couple held a traditional Yoruba wedding at the Otedola family home in Dubai, while the grand finale came on 8 August 2025, in Iceland.

Zero pressure

Also, Oluwatosin stated clearly that he had never felt any pressure to impress his girlfriend, Temi. He added that Temi appreciated his time and efforts rather than expensive gifts.

"Temi once came with me to Tamale for a water project. Unlike what people think, she takes buses and trains, and she even walks more than I do. I am the one who usually orders Uber."

He, however, refuted claims that his girlfriend, Temi, invested her finances in his music. The singer said, "She does not invest her money in my music, because that is not the kind of support we need. We are doing well, and not in a negative way.

"Her way of showing love does not put pressure on me to impress her. At the end of the day, you have to know the person you are with. She would rather appreciate a handwritten card or a rose.

"The biggest gift I can give her is to write a card. She prefers me spending time with her, maybe going to the cinema, rather than spending money on bags. For her, time is more valuable. I am in love with her, and I hope it goes as far as possible," Oluwatosin said.

He added that he was worth more than $1 million to prove that he is doing well for himself, not by the investment of his girlfriend in his music.

Mr Otedola, in his speech at his daughter's wedding, also attested to Oluwatosin's words of 2018 at his daughter's wedding, claiming he knew the singer would be Temi's husband the first day he saw him.