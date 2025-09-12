Ghana: We Can Fight Galamsey Without Declaring a State of Emergency - President Mahama Insists

10 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has ruled out the need to declare a state of emergency in dealing with illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey in the interim.

Addressing journalists at a media encounter at the Flagstaff House, the President said the government has put in place practical measures to combat the menace without suspending normal constitutional processes.

He explained that over 600 "Blue River Guards" have already been trained and deployed to patrol water bodies and destroy equipment used for galamsey.

He added that more personnel will be recruited to protect forest reserves and rivers that serve as water sources for communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

President Mahama stressed that illegal mining remains a major threat to the environment and water supply, but insisted that strong enforcement and community participation can address the problem without resorting to emergency powers.

"I have been reluctant to declare a state of emergency on galamsey because it should be our last resort in the fight against it," President Mahama said.

He stressed that state of emergency should be the last resort, and if it becomes necessary, he will go to Parliament

He assured Ghanaians of government's commitment to protect natural resources while ensuring livelihoods are preserved.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.