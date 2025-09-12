Liberia: Public Works Minister Giddings Addresses New Corps of Officers of Cavird Saturday

Public Works Minister Roland L. Giddings has been formally invited to serve as Keynote Speaker at program marking the installation of the new corps of officers of the Caldwell Visionaries for Restoration and Development (CAVIRD).

CAVIRD was established in 2022 by sons and daughters of Caldwell for the sole purpose of helping to restore lost values and contribute toward development programs and projects in Caldwell.

CAVIRD membership targets individuals who lived in the township of Caldwell prior to the civil war and has the desire to give back to the community as an appreciation for the positive environmental impact Caldwell made on their lives.

The installation program, which takes place on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 4:30PM in the auditorium of St. Maria Goretti High School, Upper Caldwell, Township of Caldwell, will be a significant event in the forward march of the organization as it will mark the second installation for tenure positions of elected officers.

During the program, funds will be raised to help support the organization's charity program to the sick & needy, community engagement on drugs, sanitation and other emerging concerns.

Rev. Nelson D. Quaye, Founder of the Grace Christian Fellowship Ministries incorporated in Liberia will serve as the Installing Officer.

Meanwhile, those to be installed are Mr. John Adolphus Woods, President, Mrs. Patience Yates Warner, Vice President, Mrs. Lottie Sesay Jallah, Secretary, Mrs. Uomah Brown Witherspoon, Financial Secretary, Ms. Albertine Capehart, Treasurer and Mrs. Catherine Doe Kromah, Chaplain.