West Africa: Liberia Joins West African Push for Lassa Fever Vaccine Readiness

Abidjan — September 11, 2025: Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation in the fight against Lassa fever, signaling strong support for advancing vaccine development and preparedness across West Africa.

The announcement followed the Ministerial Roundtable on Accelerating Lassa Fever Vaccine Readiness, held on September 8 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The high-level gathering brought together Health Ministers from across the sub-region to coordinate strategies for strengthening laboratory systems, improving regulatory frameworks, and ensuring timely access to vaccines currently in late-stage development.

Liberia, alongside Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, and other ECOWAS member states, endorsed a joint roadmap to mobilize resources and reinforce public health systems. Delegates emphasized that investments in Lassa fever vaccine readiness will also bolster broader epidemic and pandemic preparedness, in line with the global 100 Days Mission.

Representing Liberia, Deputy Minister and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Catherine Thomas Cooper, underscored the critical role of vaccines in protecting communities and building resilience.

"Liberia will remain an active partner in these efforts, working to build a stronger national health system capable of preventing, detecting, and responding to future health threats," Dr. Cooper stated.

The Ministry of Health assured citizens that it remains fully committed to ensuring that vaccination against Lassa Fever becomes a reality in Liberia once the vaccine is approved and available.