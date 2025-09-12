Liberia: Gender Ministry Calls for Immediate Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Youth and Sports Deputy Minister

Monrovia — The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has called for an urgent and impartial investigation into an allegation of rape involving a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS).

According to the Ministry, the case involves the alleged rape of a 14-year-old minor and was formally reported on September 10, 2025. In response, the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Division engaged the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) of the Liberia National Police and the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Crimes Unit of the Ministry of Justice to begin a full investigation.

The Ministry said it is coordinating support services for the survivor, including medical treatment, psychosocial counseling, and, if necessary, relocation to a safe home. A dedicated social worker has been assigned to the case to assist the child and support the ongoing investigation.

In a formal letter to the Liberia National Police, Gender Minister Hon. Gbeme Horace-Kollie urged that the investigation be conducted urgently and transparently.

"The Ministry maintains a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of Gender-Based Violence, regardless of the identity, status, or affiliation of the alleged perpetrator," Minister Horace-Kollie stated. "We will continue to engage the relevant authorities to ensure the child is protected and justice is served."

The Ministry emphasized that all GBV cases constitute serious human rights violations and warned against politicizing such incidents. It also cautioned public officials against making statements or taking actions that could interfere with or compromise the investigation.

The Gender Ministry acknowledged what it described as initial administrative actions taken by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and called on the public to allow the legal process to unfold.