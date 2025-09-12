Liberia: Alcod Applauds Alpha Tongor, Dr. Vera Tolbert for Distinguished Service Recognitions At Gyabolanders' Annual Gala

Monrovia — The All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD) has extended heartfelt congratulations to Alpha Tongor and Dr. Vera B. Tolbert, recipients of two prestigious awards at the 16th Annual Gala of Gyabolanders and Friends-US, Inc., held on August 23, 2025, in New York City.

Tongor received the Samuel J. Quire Sr. Distinguished Leadership Award, while Dr. Tolbert was honored with the William S. Scere Sr. Humanitarian Service Award--recognitions that underscored their unwavering commitment to leadership, community empowerment, and national service.

The event brought together a vibrant cross-section of Liberians and friends of Liberia from around the United States and beyond, all in celebration of service, cultural heritage, and giving back. In attendance was Eminent Emmanuel Wettee, a long-time supporter of the organization. The guest speaker was the Rotary Immediate Past District Governor of District 7255 of Long Island, New York, Beverly R. James.

ALCOD: Proud of Tongor's Ongoing Impact

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As a respected diaspora leader and longtime advocate for dual citizenship and diaspora rights, Alpha Tongor currently serves as President of the Liberian Community in Columbus, Ohio, and is a key voice within ALCOD. His leadership has helped shape national conversations around inclusive governance, absentee voting, and diaspora participation in Liberia's democratic future.

"Alpha Tongor has demonstrated time and again that visionary leadership is rooted in service," ALCOD said in a statement. "This award is a well-deserved recognition of his commitment to the Liberian people--both at home and abroad."

Gyabolanders and Friends-US: Small Projects, Lasting Impact

The awards were presented by Gyabolanders and Friends-US, Inc., a U.S.-based nonprofit led by Mrs. Comfort Keah Itoka, a founding member, and passionate humanitarian and descendant of Poloyah/Garraway in Grand Kru County, Liberia.

Mrs. Itoka, a "Rotarian of the Year" in her district, due to her commitment and humanitarian work, not only in the USA and Liberia, but also during her travel to Senegal, Cape Verde Islands and recently in Zambia. She is the current President of the Rotary Club of Freeport-Merrick, New York. She believes that "A Giving Heart should have no boundary. One should address needs if possible, wherever they exist."

With a mission to uplift women and children through education and empowerment, Gyabolanders has launched and completed several impactful projects in Gyaboland/Garraway, one of Liberia's most underserved regions:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Construction of a women's empowerment center

Renovation and furnishing of schools to create conducive learning environments

Installation of solar panels to support sustainable energy in educational facilities

Most recently, the organization completed the full renovation and furnishing of Garraway Central High School in Garraway Down Beach (Poloyah)--a project that has revitalized education in the community.

Despite many of its active members not being direct descendants of Liberia, Gyabolanders and Friends-US, Inc. remains deeply committed to tackling poverty and improving lives through small, sustainable projects with lasting social and economic impact in Liberia.

Their mission, captured in the phrase "celebrating the links that bind," speaks to their broader goal: to uplift the less fortunate, especially children and women, through literacy, skills training, and community-driven development.

For more about their work or to support ongoing initiatives, visit www.gyaboland.org or email [email protected].

A Shared Vision of Progress

As Liberia faces renewed calls for reform, inclusive development, and grassroots transformation, the recognitions awarded to Alpha Tongor and Dr. Vera Tolbert serve as powerful reminders of the impact of diaspora leadership and community-focused humanitarianism.