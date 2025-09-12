Ghana: Ningo-Prampram Residents Hailed for Peacefully Resolving of 107-Year-Old Dispute

The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, has praised the people of Ningo-Prampram for their remarkable discipline and commitment to peace, which led to the resolution of a 107-year-old chieftaincy dispute.

Delivering the message on his behalf at the climax of this year's Homowo Festival held last Saturday, Mr Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, conveyed the Presidency's admiration for the people of Ningo-Prampram.

He noted that their patience and unity throughout a century-long dispute set a shining example for the entire country.

"For 107 years, the stool of Ningo was the subject of disagreement, yet throughout this long chapter, your people demonstrated discipline and restraint."

"There was no violence, no bloodshed, and no destruction of property. Instead, you upheld the rule of law, allowing the courts and traditional processes to guide you towards this peaceful resolution," Mr Debra stated.

He underscored that the peaceful resolution of such a protracted conflict was not only historic but also a lesson in nation-building, stressing that, "no matter how long a conflict persists, peace and the rule of law must prevail over violence and destruction."

The Chief of Staff congratulated the people of Ningo on the successful installation of a new chief through consensus and adherence to tradition, describing the occasion as a new dawn for the community, symbolising hope, renewal, and development.

The grand durbar, marking the climax of the festival, was graced by several dignitaries, including the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II; the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mr Samuel Narteh George; the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Mrs Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Mr Debrah also turned attention to government's development agenda, reiterating President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to delivering infrastructure, education, and healthcare across the country.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the youth, farmers, and fisherfolk of Ningo-Prampram, emphasising that these efforts were designed to enhance livelihoods, create opportunities, and ensure food security.

"These efforts are part of the President's Reset Agenda, which seeks to build a fairer, more inclusive society and an economy that works around the clock for the benefit of all," he emphasised.

The Chief of Staff further urged the people of Ningo-Prampram to continue upholding peace and unity, noting that development thrives only in an atmosphere of stability. "Without peace, there can be no development, and without unity, no community can truly prosper," he indicated.

He commended the wisdom of the traditional elders, the resilience of the people, and the significance of the new leadership.

He expressed optimism that the Homowo Festival would usher in abundance, unity, and lasting peace, not only for Ningo-Prampram but also for Ghana as a whole.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

