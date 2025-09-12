Ghana: Luckiest Raffle Supports Fetu Afahye

The Luckiest Raffle, as part of its support for the Fetu Afahye, last Friday presented a number of items to the Oguaa Traditional Area in support of the festival.

The items included bottles of water, crates of malt drinks and cartons of beer, a 43-inch flat screen television, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The items were received by Nana Akua Abookyi VI, Paramount Queen Mother of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

Presenting the items on behalf of the group, the Brand Ambassador for the Luckiest, Mikki Osei Berko, indicated that the presentation formed part of the institution's commitment to partnering with traditional authorities in the country.

He explained their presence was an indication of the brand's recognition of the importance of culture in national development.

Commenting on the raffle, Mr Berko indicated that the essence of the game was to reward players who participate in it.

He explained that this year's raffle had a prize of GH¢ 2.5 million for the winner, saying, "This year, we are giving as much as GH¢2.5 million to the Luckiest ticket winners".

"There are other opportunities and a variety of prizes to be won every month," he added.

He further said: "Associating with festivals is one of our obligations and this is the biggest festival in the country," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Nana Kwadwo Kra, the Chief of Staff, expressed appreciation to the company for the gesture.

The Luckiest, as part of the festival, organised the Luckiest Fetu Afahye rave, which was headlined by Shatta Wale.

Picture: Mikki Osei Berko (5th from left), presenting the items to Nana Akua Abookyi VI, Paramount Queen Mother of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST

