Ghana: PCG Fritz Ramseyer Congregation Inducts 15 Presbyters Into Office

The Fritz Ramseyer Memorial Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has inducted 15 new presbyters into office to serve as session members for the next four years.

Those commissioned are Nii Abbey Robert, Mathias Owumborbaja Buedi, Peter Ranson Ashitey-Armaah, Rhoda Naa Kormetso Wilson, Rosemary Peregrino Anang, John Kwesi Bainin and Cynthia Sarfo.

The rest are George Bruce-Crabbe, and Mina Afusatu Bello, Patricia Pokua Sasu, Tettey Wayo Emmanuel, Gifty Nana Ama Duho, Ernestina Fofo Aryeetey, Benjamin Abbey, and Frank Okyere Amoako.

The induction service, held over the weekend, was officiated by the Minister-in-Charge, Rev. Lawrence Borquaye.

He charged the new officers to remain humble and faithful in their duties, describing their call as a commitment to serve both God and humanity.

Preaching on the theme "I Have Other Sheep That Are Not of This Sheep Pen," Rev. Borquaye urged the presbyters to lead by example and to emulate the compassion and humility of Jesus Christ.

He likened their role to that of shepherds, called to protect, guide, and win souls for the Kingdom of God.

"As elders, be good shepherds. Be humble just as Christ did. Let us work hard to rescue souls that are perishing.

This is a call to evangelism, a call to a great mission," he said. Rev. Borquaye also cautioned against false leaders, stressing that Christ alone is the true gate to the sheepfold.

On behalf of the newly inducted presbyters, Senior Presbyter Mr Robert Nii Abbey thanked the congregation for the trust reposed in them and called for continuous prayers and support to enable them to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The service was marked by songs of praise, prayers, and a renewed commitment to discipleship and evangelism.