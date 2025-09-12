Ghana: Govt Condemns Israeli Airstrike On Qatar

The Government of Ghana has condemned an Israeli airstrike on Qatar on September 9, that left multiple people dead and injured, describing the attack as unprovoked and a violation of international law.

In an official statement issued yesterday in Accra, the government expressed deep concern over the strike, which it said resulted in casualties, destruction of property, and violated the sovereignty of the State of Qatar

The statement noted that the attack risks undermining ongoing efforts to broker peace between Israel and Palestine.

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana condemns the attack in view of the fact that the airstrikes constitute a clear violation of international law and an affront to the sovereignty of the State of Qatar," the statement read.

The President, John Dramani Mahama, extended heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Qatar, Mr Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the people of Qatar, affirming Ghana's solidarity in the wake of the deadly assault.

"The President and the People of Ghana stand in solidarity with the Emir and the People of Qatar in these difficult times," the statement read.

Ghana also commended Qatar's sustained commitment to peaceful dialogue and its diplomatic efforts in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Mahama urged that this tragic incident should not derail Qatar's work towards peace in the region.

"We commend Qatar for their tireless and impressive commitment towards the resolution of the conflict between the States of Israel and Palestine," the statement said, adding that Ghana hopes Qatar would continue its mediation efforts undeterred.

The Ghanaian government's position aligns with growing international concern about escalations in the Middle East.

The attack, which reportedly struck civilian areas in Doha, has drawn condemnation from several world leaders and has reignited calls for restraint and respect for international norms.

As the global community awaits further developments, Ghana reiterated its call for a peaceful diplomatic resolution and reaffirmed its support for efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.

BY TIMES REPORTER

