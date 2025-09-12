Nigerian Army not recruiting from 15 September 2025 - ignore social media posts claiming otherwise

IN SHORT: The Nigerian Army has not yet opened the portal for its "90th regular recruitment intake". Interested social media users should ignore posts encouraging them to apply from 15 September 2025, and check the army's official channels for updates.

In July 2025, Nigeria's chief of army staff Olufemi Oluyede encouraged young people to pursue careers in the military, stressing the value of discipline, patriotism and service to the nation.

Earlier in the year, an army representative also motivated Nigerian youth to enlist and reminded them that the recruitment process for prospective soldiers was free.

Therefore, many young Nigerians would be interested in a post claiming that the army has launched a recruitment drive.

The image accompanying the post lists some requirements: applicants must be single, be medically, physically and psychologically fit, be free of any criminal record and be between the ages of 18 and 22.

But the method of application is not legible. This could have been done intentionally to force interested applicants to contact the Facebook user who posted the ad.

Similar posts claiming the Nigerian Army is inviting people to enlist, starting from 15 September, appear on Facebook here, here and here.

But is the Nigerian Army due to begin its next recruitment phase? We checked.

Fake news

Recruitment into the army usually takes place online. Interested candidates are advised to log on to https://recruitment.army.mil.ng and complete the online registration process before the deadline. The army's last recruitment drive was in March, and the announcement was posted on its official social media accounts.

We checked the army's official website and social media accounts for any announcements about recruiting in September, and came up empty.

On 5 September, the army posted a statement on X debunking the claim.

The statement reads:

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a fake publication circulating on social media and other online platforms, falsely claiming that applications for the 90 Regular Recruitment Intake have commenced.The publication is false, misleading and should be disregarded in its entirety. For emphasis, the Nigerian Army maintains a clear and official procedure for announcing recruitment exercises and related activities. Authentic information regarding recruitment will only be published through the Nigerian Army's verified official platforms. The public is therefore urged to ignore the fake publication in circulation.

Claims like these can cause confusion and are sometimes designed to deliberately mislead people. Always check the official websites and social media accounts of agencies before applying for a position.

