Liberia: Face Africa Brings Clean Water, Latrines to Rural Montserrado

Published: September 12, 2025

BENSONVILLE, Montserrado County -- Years ago, residents in rural Montserrado struggled with frequent outbreaks of diarrhea, cholera, and other waterborne illnesses linked to contaminated wells, rivers, and open defecation. Today, those conditions have improved dramatically thanks to a clean water and sanitation initiative led by FACE Africa.

Over the past year, the U.S.- and Liberia-based nonprofit has drilled hand pumps, constructed latrines, and installed a solar-powered water system across 11 rural communities in Bentol, Montserrado County. The group has also trained residents in hygiene and sanitation practices to ensure sustainability.

Building Access and Capacity

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

FACE Africa reported completing 256 improved latrines, 13 hand pumps, and one solar-powered water system, alongside 12 weeks of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training in each project community. Residents said the new infrastructure has sharply reduced cases of diarrhea, particularly among children under five.

Following the training, sanitation committees were established in each town to oversee the upkeep of water facilities and promote hygiene practices.

Residents See Impact

Local leaders and residents described the changes as life-transforming.

"The number of children under five who used to regularly suffer from diarrhea and waterborne diseases has significantly reduced," said Joseph D. Johnniekai, Town Chief of Getelleh. "We also see a strong positive impact on the nutritional status of the children."

Ma Cecelia Shilling of Getelleh added, "We're glad that every household now has a latrine. This has solved the issue of caretaking and ownership. Every family has their own toilet."

In George Town, residents said the project relieved women and children of long, daily treks to fetch water.

"In the past, it was the work of women and children to fetch water. We would leave early in the morning and walk for hours to creeks and rivers," said Mrs. Saybah Singbeh. "Now, I'm proud to send my children to school in clean uniforms."

Hygiene and Behavior Change

In Nyankolor Town, Town Chief Henry Geteleh said the project inspired long-term behavior change.

"In the past, everyone used the nearby bushes as a latrine. Now, both children and parents use the household facilities," he said. "We also teach our children to wash their hands properly before and after playing."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Water NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that residents regularly clean around the new hand pumps and practice safe water storage, measures reinforced by FACE Africa's training.

Community Gratitude

In Bassa Town, resident Richard Howard welcomed the project as life-saving.

"I'm grateful to FACE Africa for choosing our community," he said. "These new latrines and hand pumps will go a long way in eradicating sicknesses caused by open defecation and waterborne diseases."

Lasting Change

Community members say the project has not only improved access to clean water but also strengthened local ownership and collective responsibility for sanitation. From women washing dishes at hand pumps to children going to school in clean clothes, the initiative is reshaping daily life in rural Montserrado.