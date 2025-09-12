Liberia: Nuquay Dedicates Six-Classroom Annex, Upgrades Larkay-Ta Public School to Senior High Level

LARKEY-TA — Senator James Emmanuel Nuquay on Saturday, September 6, dedicated a newly constructed six-classroom annex at the Larkay-Ta Public School, officially upgrading the institution from a junior high to a senior secondary school in Larkay-Ta Township, located about 30 kilometers along the Bong Mines-Kakata highway.

The project, financed by the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) under its Legislative Support Projects, makes Larkay-Ta Senior High School the only senior high school serving the township's three clans -- Giamusu, Waymaquelleh, and Gulowumah.

At the dedicatory ceremony, Senator Nuquay expressed gratitude to residents for their continuous support and explained that the annex was built to ease financial burdens on parents who previously struggled to send their children to Kakata and other urban centers for senior high education.

"Because of those limitations, I was inspired to seek funding to transform the junior high school into a senior high school," Nuquay said.

Nuquay also praised the local contractor for delivering "an excellent job" and described the annex as a landmark legacy project for LACE. He acknowledged the government's financial constraints but emphasized the role of legislators in advocating for community development.

"Today, you are feeling the impact of the government -- because we were able to use government money to elevate this school," he said, urging residents to support education authorities and help maintain the facility.

Project Committee Chairman Prince Sackie-Teh recalled that during the 2020 Special Senatorial Election, Larkay-Ta citizens overwhelmingly endorsed Nuquay's candidacy and presented him with the symbolic key to the township. He said upgrading the school was one of the community's top priorities presented to the senator after his victory.

Margibi County Education Officer Robert M. Zaza, who officially received the keys, hailed the project as a major boost to education in the township.

"This is a legacy project of Senator Nuquay. It will go a long way in educating the children of Larkay-Ta Township," Zaza said.

He announced that the school would begin operating as a senior high school starting at the 10th-grade level in the 2025/2026 academic year. Zaza urged residents to collaborate with local education authorities to ensure effective management and sustainability of the facility.