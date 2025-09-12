Liberia: Ex-Information Minister Rennie Joins Gongloe in Condemning 'Mercenary Journalism' in Liberia

Former Information Minister and veteran journalist Ledgerhood Julius Rennie has backed human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe's blistering denunciation of "mercenary journalism" in Liberia, warning that reporters must come clean when they breach public trust.

In a statement posted Thursday, Sept. 11, on Facebook, Rennie said journalists must be willing to confront malpractice within their own ranks.

"If we hold the public trust as society's gatekeepers, then we must come clean when we too fall afoul of such trust," Rennie wrote. "It is only but the responsible and honorable thing to do. No need for hush hush or tacit silence of admittance."

Gongloe Sounds Alarm

Gongloe, in a widely circulated essay titled "Mercenary Journalism -- A Threat to Liberia's Progress," warned that when journalism becomes a pay-to-play practice, it is weaponized against democracy.

"That is mercenary journalism," he said. "When a journalist sells a pen or a microphone to the highest bidder, often a politician, to smear opponents or polish failures into virtues. It is not reporting; it is paid propaganda disguised as news."

The former presidential candidate argued that such practices "turn lies into headlines and truth into a casualty," undermining public discourse, weakening institutions, and threatening Liberia's young democracy.

Call for Reform

Gongloe called for journalists of "courage, principle, and integrity" who will speak truth to power rather than trade credibility for cash. He urged newsrooms to enforce ethical codes and citizens to support independent outlets through readership and subscriptions. He also demanded transparency from public officials, warning that secret contracts and hidden payments erode trust in both government and the press.

Rennie Urges Media Self-Cleansing

Echoing Gongloe, Rennie thanked him for "exposing an unethical and unprofessional practice within journalism ranks." He criticized the reluctance of media practitioners to condemn colleagues engaged in such practices, saying silence only worsens the crisis.

Rennie also took aim at the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) for failing to address the issue publicly.

"If the contrary is true, that as of the writing of this post, neither the PUL nor its affiliates have said anything publicly about what I believe is a very grave matter raised," Rennie said, "then it is troubling."

He urged the Union to police the profession more aggressively through peer review and ethical oversight.

"The PUL must not wait for formal complaints. We know what the problems are and should vigorously address or mitigate them. With rights and freedom come responsibilities of equal measure."