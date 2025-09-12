Liberia: Women Redefine Power At Ktk 10th Women's Consultative Conference in Monrovia

Published: September 12, 2025

MONROVIA -- With a call to "redefine power" and place women at the center of Liberia's future, the Swedish foundation Kvinna Till Kvinna (KTK) on Thursday opened its 10th Women's Consultative Conference in Monrovia, gathering more than 150 delegates from across the country under the banner of inclusivity, equality, and leadership.

The two-day dialogue, held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, runs under the theme: "Redefining Power: Women at the Center of Wealth, Well-being, and Inclusive Leadership for the Future." Since 2015, the annual conference has become a vital platform for uniting women's voices, amplifying leadership, and fostering collective strategies to advance gender equality in Liberia.

A Platform for Solutions

Opening the conference, Aisha Lai, Country Director of Kvinna Till Kvinna, urged participants to focus less on speeches and more on action.

"We are here to speak less and listen more," Lai told the gathering. "This space is about creating a platform where women and girls across Liberia, from rural villages to the capital city, can share their realities, their insights, and their solutions. Today and tomorrow, we are here to talk about solutions."

Lai hailed the presence of women from all 15 counties, calling it a milestone for inclusivity. "That is a victory for inclusivity, and we must celebrate that," she added.

Voices from Leadership

The keynote speaker, Ellen Amarkai Attoh-Wreh, Representative of Margibi County, called for systemic reforms to strengthen women's participation in leadership, governance, and national development.

"We must enforce laws supporting gender equality, equal pay, and anti-discrimination measures," Attoh-Wreh said. "At the same time, we should create flexible working arrangements and parental leave policies to balance work and family life for women."

She pressed for investment in education and leadership pipelines. "Expanding education and training programs tailored for women will help diversify our leadership. We must empower women not just to enter the room but to take their rightful seats at the table."

Attoh-Wreh also raised concerns about mental health, noting that workplace cultures must be responsive to women's needs. "We need integrated mental health programs and organizational environments that prevent burnout and promote diversity," she said.

Speakers at the opening of the conference in Monrovia

Government's Commitment

Laura Golakeh, Deputy Minister for Gender, spoke on behalf of the Government of Liberia and reaffirmed the administration's pledge to support women's rights and empowerment.

"This platform provides an invaluable space for Liberian women to raise their voices, shift policy conversations, and chart pathways for empowerment," Golakeh said. "Liberia is proud to be recognized as a trailblazer under the Beijing 30 agenda."

But she admitted challenges remain. "Yes, we made some progress, but we must admit we still face challenges in elected positions and community leadership. This is an issue we must begin to run with today," Golakeh added.

"When Women Gather, Societies Change"

Representing Sweden, Ambassador Karl Backéus praised the event as a milestone for democracy and inclusive development.

"Liberia's history clearly demonstrates that when women gather, societies change," Backéus said, recalling the role of women's mobilization in ending Liberia's civil war. "Today, it is women's collective leadership that continues to safeguard Liberia's democratic journey."

At the same time, he cautioned against global setbacks, warning that defenders of women's rights often face hostility and backlash.

A Global Perspective

Comfort Lamptey, UN Women's Country Representative to Liberia, linked the dialogue to the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action -- the most powerful global blueprint for women's rights.

"The theme Women, Wealth, and Well-being resonates deeply with Liberia's own aspirations and our shared global commitment," Lamptey said. "Gender equality is not just a women's issue. It is a national priority, a development imperative, and a human right. We must take this momentum and transform it into concrete progress."

Background and Broader Impact

The 10th Women's Consultative Conference is co-hosted by Kvinna Till Kvinna and its POWER consortium partners, in collaboration with ActionAid Liberia, Medica Liberia, ForumCiv, RSFU, the Feminist Coalition, and UN Women, among others.

Since its inception nine years ago, the conference has provided a space for reflection, strategy, and action. It has also spotlighted the systemic socio-cultural, economic, and institutional barriers that continue to limit women's full participation in politics, economic life, and leadership roles in Liberia.

This year's discussions focus on sexual and reproductive health and rights, political participation and leadership, economic empowerment, and intergenerational knowledge transfer. Organizers describe the gathering not just as a meeting, but as a movement -- one that seeks to reshape systems that have historically excluded women from decision-making and wealth creation.

"The Women's Consultative Conference is not just a meeting; it is a movement," Lai said. "By bringing together diverse actors, we aim to build solidarity, strengthen advocacy, and reshape systems that have long excluded women from leadership, wealth creation, and decision-making."