Liberia: AWLN Liberia Promotes Positive Masculinity for Women's Leadership

The African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Liberia Chapter is urging Liberian men to embrace "positive masculinity" as a critical step toward breaking discriminatory norms, expanding women's leadership, and advancing national development.

The appeal was made Wednesday during a high-level dialogue in Monrovia under the theme, "Positive Masculinity: Changing Minds, Changing Attitudes Towards Women's Leadership."

Ambassador Marjon V. Kamara, AWLN Liberia chair and former foreign minister, said the initiative aims to ensure women's meaningful participation in decision-making by actively engaging men in transforming entrenched cultural practices.

"Our core mission is to transform Liberia by ensuring women are meaningfully included in leadership and national transformation," Kamara said.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state, cautioned that Liberia continues to lag in gender equality despite years of advocacy.

"We want men to see everyone as equal," Sirleaf said. "It's time to go beyond slogans and address the real issues that hinder women's progress--in governance, peace and security, and entrepreneurship."

Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, representing Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, described the dialogue as a "critical step in transforming the social fabric" and redefining masculinity in Liberia.

"Harmful social norms around masculinity continue to drive gender-based violence," Tweh said. "Redefining strength is not about dominance but about accountability and the ability to nurture, support, and protect."

UN Women Country Representative Comfort Lamptey emphasized that gender roles are not fixed.

"Masculinity, like femininity, can evolve," Lamptey said. "We must go beyond uplifting women to ensuring systemic equality, where men and women share equal rights and opportunities."

Gender Minister Gbeme Horace Kollie called on male leaders, especially HeForShe champions, to open doors for qualified women.

"A nation's growth and prosperity are directly tied to the equal contributions of all its citizens, regardless of gender," Kollie said. "We need men to actively create space for women to lead."

The dialogue ended with consensus among government, civil society, and international partners that achieving gender equality is not only a matter of justice but also a strategic imperative for Liberia's democratic and economic future.