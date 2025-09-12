Liberia: U.S.$17m Expected From New Petroleum Levy

12 September 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David a Yates

The Government of Liberia is expected to raise an estimated US$17 million annually through new petroleum levies, following a presidential directive to the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) to adjust the petroleum pricing structure. The move is intended to fund social programs and provide critical equipment support to counties across the country.

The directive comes after a joint Senate committee, comprising members of the Committees on Ways, Means, Finance & Budget; Judiciary; Public Corporations; Commerce; Hydrocarbon; and Public Accounts on State-Owned Enterprises, held public hearings to assess the fairness of Liberia's existing petroleum pricing system. Stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector, including LPRC's Managing Director, participated in the hearings. The committee submitted its findings to the Plenary of the Senate, which, after deliberations, forwarded recommendations to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Acting on the Senate's advice, President Boakai instructed the LPRC to remove the previous financing cost and create a new line item, "Support to Government Social Programs," at $0.02 per gallon. He also directed the introduction of another line item, "Support to County Equipment," at $0.09 per gallon. Combined, these levies add $0.11 per gallon. With Liberia's annual fuel import volume estimated at 154,652,417 gallons, the measures are projected to generate about US$17.01 million in revenue each year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the LPRC, the new revenue stream will serve two critical government priorities: keeping fuel affordable for consumers while ensuring resources are available to support essential infrastructure and development needs at both the national and county levels.

The government has emphasized that these adjustments will not affect the commercial margins of petroleum market participants. The existing margins remain intact, with importers receiving $0.14 per gallon, distributors $0.05 per gallon, and retailers $0.20 per gallon.

In a statement, the LPRC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, fairness, and accountability, assuring the public that the new measures are carefully designed to balance consumer protection with national development objectives.

"With international development assistance (IDA) declining, these measures represent a sustainable, homegrown solution for financing Liberia's priority social programs and infrastructure," the LPRC noted.

The petroleum pricing adjustments mark a significant shift in how Liberia funds critical development needs, signaling the Boakai administration's focus on reducing reliance on external aid by mobilizing domestic resources.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.