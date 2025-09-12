Liberia: Visually Impaired Liberian Appeals for Support to Pursue Education

An 18-year-old visually impaired Liberian, Musa Kamara, is appealing to the national government, humanitarian organizations, and goodwill individuals for assistance to continue his education at the Liberia School for the Blind.

Musa, who dreams of becoming a journalist, said he is eager to enroll but is unable to meet the school's financial requirements. He explained that registration and basic items such as a mattress, soap pack, buckets, tissue pack, washing tub, and bedspread set amount to about 45,000 Liberian Dollars. He also noted that he needs a few clothes for his stay in school.

"My mother has been my only source of survival since I got into this condition. Now, she is also taking care of my father, who is sick. We simply cannot afford the amount required for me to enroll," Musa said in an interview at his family residence in Congo Town.

Musa lost his sight at the age of two due to cataracts. In 2012, after three years of blindness, he underwent surgery that restored partial vision in his right eye. He relied on that eye for eight years until 2020, when his sight failed again, leaving him completely blind.

"When my mother took me back to the hospital, the doctors said my sight could not be restored. She even carried me to Guinea and later to traditional healers in the countryside, but nothing worked," he recalled.

Despite these setbacks, Musa remains determined to pursue education and contribute positively to society. "It is painful to be in this condition, but I cannot give up. I do not wish for any of my friends or family to experience this; it is very hard," he said.

He emphasized that his dream is to complete his secondary education and one day become a journalist to help support his family, especially his mother. "My mother has been there for me since I was a baby. Now it is time for me to give back to her," Musa added.

Musa's story reflects the daily struggles of many persons with disabilities in Liberia who wish to learn and compete equally with others but lack the necessary opportunities. He is therefore appealing to kindhearted individuals, non-governmental organizations, and government officials to help him realize his dream.

In addition to educational support, Musa is also appealing for assistance to undergo medical treatment abroad in hopes of restoring his sight.

Those interested in supporting Musa can contact him through +231772979554 / +231880317012. He also extended an appeal to the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and media owners to support his aspiration of becoming a journalist.