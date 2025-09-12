Liberia: Botanical Garden or Market?

There are reports suggesting that the land designated for a new market ground in Sanniquellie was taken over by the Nimba Authority to establish a botanical garden for the county.

Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, returning from the Expo - Japan event in Osaka, told reporters that the five-acre land intended for the market construction was redirected for the garden.

She explained that the opportunity to create a botanical garden cannot be dashed for market because there is another closer to Sanniquellie for the relocation of the market.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said there will be no more Monday, Tuesday, Friday or Saturday Markets in the city center because it will undermine tourism.

She said, the city won't keep clean, depriving investment and undermining tourism, but could not explain how it is going to undermine tourism.

Supt. Gono explained that the county added over US$300,000 to the county budget for the construction of modern market building in Sehkinyinpa, where there will be daycare for the kids, reiterating strongly that there would any more market in Sanniquellie beside what is going to be built in Sehkinyinpa.

However, concerns were raised by the Nimba Chapter of the Liberia Marketing Association regarding the alleged encroachment and lack of negotiation. The situation has sparked a debate over the intended use of the land and the development plans in Sanniquellie.

On August 25, 2025, the Liberia Marketing Association - Nimba Chapter protested against the encroachment of their proposed market ground in Sanniquellie by the County Authority headed by Supt Kou Meapeh Gono.

The marketers alleged there was no negotiation or agreement with Superintendent Gono, rather she used force and intimidation to seize the land and in the process of developing it.

In her press conference held at Radio Gompa on Thursday, September 11, 2025, she said there was peaceful conversation, regarding the land with the marketers and the disputed land has already been surveyed and documented by the Office of the Land Authority in Nimba.

Rebecca Teage, President of the LMA Sanniquellie Chapter, explained that every marketer contributed L$1,000 to procure several acres of land for a new market.

The initiative, she said, was aimed at easing congestion and curbing environmental degradation.

"We bought the land, and former President George M. Weah even broke ground there for the construction of our new market. But instead of the government helping us, they are now taking the land by force," Teage lamented.

Madam Winifred Guah, President of the LMA Nimba Chapter, said Supt. Gono went as far as threatening her job, accusing her of partisanship with the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"She even announced in public that I had agreed to turn the land over to the county, something we never discussed. I was shocked, but because of her position as superintendent, I couldn't say anything at the time," Guah told reporters.

According to Guah, the superintendent later invited her and four staff members to her private residence, where she insisted that all market activities be moved to Sehkinyinpa.

"We begged her and explained that we need multiple market grounds in Sanniquellie to reduce tension, but she refused to listen," Guah said.

When this reporter contacted Rep. Nyahn Flomo asked whether the caucus had given approval for the construction of the botanical garden, he said, he was overheard from the marketers about the saga regarding their land and asked them to be patient until he met with them.

He explained that he was briefed by and Supt. Kou Gono how she won a project from UNDP for the creation of a Botanical Garden in Sanniquellie City, but when he inquired where, she pointed at the land in dispute.

According to Rep. Flomo, she assured that the marketers were going to be relocated in Sehkinyinpa, where he Rep. Flomo further suggested that the new market be a modern one, with pre - primary school.

Representative Nyahn G. Flomo furthered quoted the LLA Administrator of Nimba of saying that the land in questioned was a government land and it was eight acres in all, they surveyed five acres for the botanical garden and balance three acres were left with the marketers, contradicting what the LLA statement about the land was government land because all those who claiming, including the marketers do not document to that effect.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Land Administrator Eddie Beangar early told reporters that the superintendent instructed him to conduct a survey for land for creation of a botanical garden.

In the same press conference, she provided some clarity that every money she uses is with the approval of the County Council.

She argued that there is no guideline that states how the Social Development Fund should be used - she was reacting to Senator Kogar's recent accusation that she was mismanaging the development funds on national projects.

The Superintendent began the construction of Immigration Modern Checkpoint as well as police stations as part of boasting security across the county, but the cost of these projects is yet to be announced.