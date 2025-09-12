Liberia: World Bank Commends Liberia's APRM Commitment

The World Bank Liberia Country Manager, Georgia Wallen, has praised Liberia's commitment to good governance and institutional reform, highlighting the launch of the Popularization of the African Union's (AU) African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Revised Country Self-Assessment Questionnaire and Methodology as a critical step toward achieving the country's development agenda.

Speaking at the launch workshop held on Wednesday in Monrovia, Wallen underscored the significance of the initiative in strengthening Liberia's governance practices, aligning with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"Today's workshop is about more than tools and methodologies; it is about strengthening the practice of good governance in Liberia. By updating and popularizing the revised self-assessment questionnaire--and by building national capacity to apply it--Liberia is taking a concrete step toward that vision," she said.

Wallen emphasized that the African Peer Review Mechanism is a platform for benchmarking governance performance, learning from peers, and translating commitments into actionable reforms.

"Countries that assess their governance performance, benchmark against peers, and follow through on reforms are better able to deliver for their citizens. Kudos to Liberia for embracing the APRM - a unique platform for strengthening the governance agenda in Liberia and across the African continent," she added.

She noted that Liberia's engagement comes at a critical time, as nations confront complex challenges including illicit financial flows, climate change, and the need for resilient governance systems.

The Ambassador highlighted the workshop's value in several key areas. By training government officials, research institutions, and think tanks, Liberia is investing in national capacity to sustain reforms beyond the review process.

The exercise also centers evidence and inclusion, with civil society, youth, academia, and the media playing a role in ensuring that the self-assessment is rigorous and credible. Furthermore, the process fosters peer learning: Liberia's experience will inform other African countries, while lessons from across the continent can guide local reforms.

"What Liberia pioneers here--on domestication, on data systems, on engaging communities--will, in turn, inform others. That is the promise of the APRM: African solutions, shared and scaled," she said.

Wallen reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to supporting Liberia's country-led governance reforms, noting synergies with the Bank's focus on data-driven policymaking, public financial management, service delivery, and resilience to shocks.

She encouraged participants to approach the technical sessions with honesty, coherence, and collaboration, urging them to celebrate progress while acknowledging gaps, connect findings to national plans and budgets, and sustain partnerships across ministries, independent researchers, and civil society.

"The World Bank stands ready to accompany you--sharing global and regional experience, supporting data systems and capacity, and aligning our programs with the priorities that emerge from this process," she said.

The launch workshop brings together representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the African Union, APRM officials, the National Governance Council, and the National Secretariat, marking a key milestone in Liberia's ongoing governance and institutional reform agenda.

"Liberia's commitment to a second-generation peer review speaks to the country's determination to translate principles into practice and action. It also reflects the Boakai Administration's broader emphasis on integrity, accountability, and delivery," Wallen concluded.