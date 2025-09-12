Liberia: Gender Ministry Confirms Full Involvement in Probe of Alleged Rape Case

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection-Liberia has disclosed that it is actively involved in the investigation of an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports for Youth Development, J. Bill McGill.

According to an official statement released on Thursday September 11, the Ministry's Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Division was informed of the case on September 10.

Upon receiving the report, the Division, according to a release late Thursday evening, immediately alerted the Liberia National Police's Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) and the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Crimes Unit under the Ministry of Justice to initiate a formal investigation.

The Division has since reached out to the survivor's father and invited both him and the child to the Ministry to facilitate access to care, counseling, and protective services. However, the father has refused to bring the child forward, citing fears for his safety and that of his daughter. Despite repeated reassurances from the Ministry regarding the child's protection, the father has not complied.

"While we understand the father's concerns, it is vital for the wellbeing and safety of the child that she be provided with immediate support," the statement emphasized. The Ministry had considered placing the child in a Safe Home to ensure her protection, but this has not been possible without the family's cooperation.

In the meantime, a social worker from the GBV Division has been assigned to collaborate with WACPS investigators. Efforts are currently underway to review CCTV footage and gather all relevant evidence related to the case.

Additionally, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Hon. Gbeme Horace Kollie has sent a formal request to the Liberia National Police, urging swift and thorough action in the investigation. The Ministry has underscored the urgency and seriousness of the matter, calling for transparency and accountability at all levels.

The Ministry reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward gender-based violence, emphasizing that no individual is above the law, regardless of their position or political affiliation.

"The safety, dignity, and rights of all children remain paramount," the Ministry stated. "We remain committed to ensuring that justice is served and that survivors of abuse receive the care and protection they deserve", Min. Horace-Kollie noted.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.