Nigeria: Air Peace Pilots Tested Positive for Alcohol, Cannabis After the Port Harcourt Runway Incident - Report

The NSIB said its investigation is still ongoing.

Nigerian accident investigators said two Air Peace pilots tested positive for alcohol and cannabis after a runway excursion involving one of the airline's jets in Port Harcourt in July.

In a preliminary report released Friday, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said toxicology tests confirmed the presence of intoxicants in the captain and first officer who flew the Boeing 737 with 103 people on board.

A cabin crew member also tested positive for cannabis.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The aircraft, on a domestic flight from Lagos, landed long on Runway 21 at Port Harcourt International Airport after what investigators described as an unstabilised final approach.

The plane touched down 2,264 metres from the runway threshold and came to a halt more than 200 metres into the overrun area.

"All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported," the bureau said.

The NSIB noted, "Initial toxicological tests conducted on the flight crew revealed positive results for certain substances, including indicators of alcohol consumption. A cabin crew member also tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis. These results are being reviewed under the human performance and safety management components of the investigation."

It added that "Toxicological screening conducted post-incident revealed that Captain and first officer tested positive for Ethyl Glucuronide, indicating recent alcohol consumption."

Runway excursions are one of the most frequent safety risks in commercial aviation, often caused by poor visibility, pilot error or technical faults.

The NSIB said the toxicology results suggested human performance was a critical factor in this case.

Following the findings, the agency recommended that Air Peace strengthen its crew resource management training and tighten checks on pilot fitness before dispatch.

Air Peace, Nigeria's largest airline, operates domestic and international flights across Africa and to destinations such as London, Saudi Arabia, Dakar, Freetown, Monrovia and Ghana.

The company has yet to comment on the bureau's report.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) considers intoxication by flight crew a serious breach of global safety standards.

Several airlines worldwide have faced scandals in recent years after pilots were caught under the influence, underscoring the risks to passenger safety.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NSIB said its investigation is still ongoing.