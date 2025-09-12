Liberia: Crisis Brews in Ulaa Over Vice President's Opposition Party Role.

United States, September 12, 2025: The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), a body long revered as the nonpartisan voice of Liberians in the diaspora, is now under intense scrutiny after its sitting National Vice President, Mrs. Emmanuette G. Nagbe, accepted a partisan appointment with the opposition Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) in the United States.

USA, September 12, 2025: Mrs. Nagbe was recently named Chairperson of the Women's Wing for CMC-USA. This move has drawn sharp criticism from diaspora leaders who argue that ULAA's leadership must remain politically neutral to preserve the organization's founding principles and credibility as an independent watchdog for democracy, human rights, and good governance in Liberia.

One of the strongest critics of the decision is Mr. Sizi Goyah, Vice Chairman of the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota (OLM), the most prominent member organization of ULAA.

"The Citizens Movement for Change has appointed ULAA's sitting Vice President to a partisan role. According to the flyer for the upcoming ULAA National Convention, Musa Hassan Bility, the sole proprietor of CMC, is listed as the keynote speaker. This is not a coincidence; it's a dangerous blurring of lines," Goyah warned in a public statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He cautioned that such developments undermine ULAA's apolitical integrity, stressing that since its founding in 1974, the organization has served as a neutral platform for Liberians abroad to advocate for national reform without partisan influence.

Goyah called on CMC to withdraw Mrs. Nagbe's appointment or for her to voluntarily resign from ULAA if she intends to hold partisan office.

"You cannot be a partisan leader and simultaneously claim to represent a nonpartisan diaspora institution," he said, citing precedent from former ULAA Vice President Varney Sackey, who resigned after entering active politics in Liberia. "That was integrity. That was leadership."

The Minnesota-based leader further warned that failure to act could trigger drastic steps by OLM, including:

A full boycott of ULAA's national activities

Suspension of financial contributions to ULAA, possible reconsideration of OLM's membership in the national body

"ULAA must remain independent, principled, and unsold. We will not allow our institutions to be quietly co-opted not while we are watching," Goyah stressed.

A CMC press release signed by Dr. Francien Chenoweth Richardson, the party's Global Chairperson, confirmed Mrs. Nagbe's selection. Her role, according to the release, includes mobilizing Liberian women across the United States to support CMC's vision for political change in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The release praised her "extensive experience and influence in diaspora circles," noting that her position in ULAA presents "strategic opportunities" to expand the party's reach and visibility abroad.

Adding to the controversy, her husband, Mr. Victor Nagbe, serves as both an executive of CMC-USA and the Chairman of ULAA's Diaspora Affairs Committee, raising further concerns about political entanglement.

Founded in 1974, ULAA was created to serve as a nonpartisan umbrella organization representing Liberians in the diaspora. Its mission has consistently centered on promoting democracy, human rights, anti-corruption reforms, and civic engagement.

While ULAA has historically engaged governments and political actors in Liberia, it has avoided endorsing political parties to safeguard its neutral standing. Currently, it remains unclear whether ULAA's bylaws explicitly prohibit partisan activities by its officers, but diaspora leaders argue that even the perception of bias compromises the organization's integrity.

So far, ULAA's President and National Executive Committee have not issued any official statement addressing the controversy, leaving the debate to grow louder across diaspora platforms.

With the ULAA National Convention approaching and opposition figure Musa Bility set as keynote speaker observers say the controversy could deepen if leadership fails to address concerns of neutrality.

For many, the central question remains: Will ULAA uphold its founding mission as a nonpartisan body, or is it at risk of being pulled into the turbulent waters of partisan politics?